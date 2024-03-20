Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

Nissan Magnite facelift spotted, will rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger

Nissan has been taking significant strides in solidifying their manufacturing presence in India. The company has invested a significant sum into their company for a future roadmap involving multiple new vehicles. Nissan Magnite Facelift will be the first of these launches as seen with recent spy shots.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

Company intends to recreate the success story of Magnite in 2024 with a facelifted model. While Magnite kept Nissan India afloat and helped maintain company’s manufacturing presence, Magnite facelift is poised to up the ante in product positioning and widen the sales horizon.

Magnite enjoys credits for being the most affordable sub 4m SUV in India. Unsurprisingly, it is also one of the most competitively priced for the safety (4 Star GNCAP), design and features list it brings to the table. These strengths will be carried over to facelifted model as well and help maintain Magnite’s status quo.

Latest test mule was spotted in Chennai and posted by Weguide.auto. Despite being fully draped in camouflage, overall silhouette of Magnite is unmistakable. Especially with the Lamborghini Aventador like integrated roof spoiler and the strong C-pillar shape evident in profile.

These spy shots only show the profile and rear section. There are not a lot of changes visible from these spy shots. However, we can pinpoint a few new attributes. For starters, there is a new design for alloy wheels. These are highly likely to be 16-inchers and shod with the same 195-section tyres.

Interiors, specs and powertrains

I quite like the design of current Magnite alloy wheels and rank it higher than these new ones. Other changes we could spot are new tail lights. These might very well be LEDs this time around. Shark-fin antenna is another welcome change when opposed to current model.

Interiors are not visible in these images. However, we can see a white dashboard, hinting that this is not the top-spec variant. There will be a few features added with Nissan Magnite Facelift. We hope Nissan gives auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, cornering light function, a few soft-touch plastics and improve fit and finish on the inside.

Despite being redundant for Indian market, there could be a single-pane sunroof too. Magnite is already feature-rich at a very competitive price. It offers an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a TFT instrument screen, auto climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, Nissan Connect telematics, LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, LED turn indicators (front) and more.

Powertrain-wise, we don’t expect any changes. So, the same 1.0L 3-cylinder engine will continue duties. This engine will be offered in naturally aspirated (71 bhp, 96 Nm, 5MT, 5AMT) and turbocharged guise (99 bhp, 160 Nm, 5MT, CVT).