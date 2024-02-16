Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Magnite, Triber, Kiger, Kwid

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite featured among the leading sub-4 meter SUVs In January 2024

Renault was the 8th best-selling OEM in India in January 2024 reporting a YoY basis up 27.2 percent to 3,826 units from 3,008 units sold in January 2023. It also demonstrated a MoM growth of 92.5 percent from 1,988 units sold in December 2023. Its current market share stands at 1.0 percent, up 0.1 percent from 0.9 percent held in January 2023.

Nissan on the other hand stood at No. 11 on this list and also experienced both YoY and MoM growth in sales at 2.1 percent and 33.2 percent respectively. Sales surged to 2,863 units in the past month, up from 2,803 units sold in January 2023 while there had been 2,150 units sold in December 2023. Nissan currently commands a 0.7 percent market share.

Renault Sales January 2024

Both Renault and Nissan have a fairly limited portfolio. Renault has the Triber, Kiger and Kwid while Nissan has a sole offering in the form of the Magnite. However, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite featured among the leading sub-4 meter SUVs in January 2024 competing in this segment which sees increased demand in the country.

Renault sales stood at 3,826 units in January 2024, up 27 percent YoY over 3,008 units sold in January 2023 beating sales records of both MG and Volkswagen by few units. Renault’s monthly sales almost doubled by 92 percent over 1,988 units sold in December 2023. Renault has refreshed its portfolio with 2024 updates and all models – Triber, Kiger and Kwid received feature updates along with revised prices.

Renault Triber commanded the highest sales with 2,220 units sold last month, a 24 percent YoY growth from 1,796 units sold in January 2023. Its MoM sales surged by 223 percent from just 666 units sold in December 2023. This could be on account of the 2024 Triber which comes in with new features and exciting colour options along with a new Stealth Black exterior colour. It is priced from Rs 5.99 to Rs 8.74 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger sales finished in the red last month despite its 2024 model lineup receiving a host of updates and additional safety equipment, 14 of which are offered as standard. Sales were down to 750 units, a dip of 35 percent over 1,153 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also fell by 13 percent from 865 units sold in December 2023 There was a surge in demand for the Renault Kwid, sales of which zoomed 1351 percent to 856 units in January 2024, up from just 59 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also grew by 87 percent from 457 units sold in December 2023.

Nissan Sales January 2024

Nissan sales exceeded that of both Skoda and Citroen in January 2024. There were 2,863 buyers for Nissan Magnite in January 2024 showing off a 2 percent YoY and 33 percent MoM growth. There were 2,803 units sold in January 2023 and 2,150 units of the Magnite sold in December 2023.

Nissan has announced its intention to expand its lineup with 5 new models in varying segments. These upcoming models will include an MPV, two SUVs along with one entry-level EV. The upcoming SUV will be based on the Duster. With rising demand for electric vehicles in India, Renault and Nissan could bring in an entry level EV based on the CMF-AEV platform.