Ola ADV And Roadster Motorcycles, Rickshaw, Cargo Vehicles Patented

There is no timeline mentioned for Ola 3W vehicles, but Ola electric motorcycles are supposed to break cover by 2024 end

After dominating Indian electric scooter space, Ola Electric is poised to expand its presence in new type of electric vehicles. In that regard, we have been promised cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and 3W cargo vehicles from Ola Electric. Ola car might be further ahead in the future, but Ola motorcycles and 3W vehicles seem to be arriving first as hinted by design patents.

Ola ADV And Roadster Motorcycles

If you remember Ola motorcycle unveiling event, only the Roadster concept was functional and we predicted that it could be the one to launch first. That seems to be true and M1 Cyber Racer (production name of Ola Roadster) has been patented by Ola Electric in three different variants. All three variants bear design distinctions to establish a visual distinction.

M1 Cyber Racer looks like it is being developed into three distinct variants. The base variant gets slightly uninspiring wheels, probably cast alloys in a monotone finish. This variant gets a hub motor at the back, a very basic box-section swingarm and twin shock absorbers. Then comes the top trim with fancier dual-tone alloy wheels, mono-shock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes, a mid-mounted motor, fancy swingarm and sophisticated fairing.

This top trim gets two variants – single-seat and twin-seat variants, with slight design differences. Single-seat variant gets rear footpegs for some reason too. All three M1 Cyber Racer variants get RSU telescopic front forks and a flat-tracker-like headlight assembly. If you want premium components, you have to step up to Ola M1 Adventure which is also patented.

M1 Adventure electric ADV patented

With M1 Adventure, Ola is venturing into electric off-road motorcycle niche. It gets premium componentry like USD telescopic front forks, twin discs at the front and single disc at the rear, wire-spoke wheels, knuckle guards, edgy styling, fancy swingarm and more. Where design is concerned, it gets twin vertically stacked headlights and a large windscreen reminding us of upcoming KTM 390 Adventure.

Apart from these motorcycles, Ola showcased M1 Cruiser which looked the best among the four. Also, Diamond Head futuristic concept that looked way ahead into the future. There was another patent of right-side switchgear that is likely to go into all these motorcycles to control the 5-inch instrument cluster which Ola showed with all its motorcycles.

Venturing into 3W space

Ola Electric has patented two 3W electric vehicles as well. Both these vehicles are essentially different variations of the same base vehicle. This is the first time Ola is venturing into electric 3W CV space and is likely to implement aggressive pricing strategies to quickly garner a lot of interest and push volumes.

The electric rickshaw version seems to have a shorter wheelbase, a fixed hard top and a weather-proofed body. The electric cargo version gets a flat bed which is shorter in height. Buyers can modify this load bed for a taller body with the help of third-party fabricators. Ola ADV and Roadster motorcycles are supposed to break covers by the end of 2024. It would be interesting to see when 3W vehicles will debut.