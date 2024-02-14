2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift Debuts – Your Next Valentine Is Simply Clever

When compared to the pre-facelift model, Skoda Octavia Facelift brings sharper looks and added technology with a host of engine options

India is Skoda’s biggest market outside of Europe. With Volkswagen, the India 2.0 vision has been a success, spawning some of India’s most sought-after premium vehicles. The Czech company has now revealed facelifted version of 4th Gen Skoda Octavia that is highly likely to make its way to our shores. What’s new? Let’s take a look.

2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift Debuts

Remember the facelift with 3rd generation Octavia? One where Skoda split car’s headlights? The 4th gen facelift lends similar vibes too. Pre-facelift model had a more homologous headlight unit and facelift adds a pronounced split. The LED DRL signatures are now inverted and instil an animalistic approach. This adds aggression.

There is a new 2D logo, 10 colour options, slightly re-designed radiator grill and other elements at the front. Lower front bumper now gets a major revision, ditching its fog lights and adding air curtains at the wheel wells. Removal of fog lights is less likely to make a difference as headlights now feature more powerful 2nd Gen LED Matrix tech with Crystallanium. This is optional, though.

Also optional, are its new design 19-inch alloy wheels. Rear tail lights get a revision too along with animated turn indicators. Rear bumper is new too. On the inside, steering wheel gets Skoda’s new 2D logo housed in dark chrome detailing. The 10-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen are now standard across variants with facelifted models.

With higher trims, buyers get a 13-inch infotainment screen. Skoda is introducing a few trim elements on the inside that are made of sustainable materials. Even the leather seats are tanned with ecologically friendly practices. Other notable elements on the inside include a rich-feeling cabin, electronic parking brake, an interesting gear selector, ergo seats, rear window blinds, rear AC vents and more.

2024 Octavia – Models and powertrains

Safety aspect is uncompromised on Skoda Octavia. Facelift models brings a more reliable driver attention and drowsiness monitoring system, intelligent park assist, remote park assist, up to 10 airbags, 5 Star crash rating awarded by Euro NCAP along with a host of active safety tech including ADAS suite.

2024 Skoda Octavia facelift is offered in standard sedan and Combi estate versions. There are four trim levels on offer – Essence, Selection, Sportline and RS. We only expect the regular Octavia sedan model to launch in India. Where powertrains are concerned, Skoda Octavia facelift offers up to 8 4-cylinder engine choices including mild-hybrid and AWD options.

There are six petrol engine configurations and two diesel engine configurations. The 1.5L TSI petrol motor is offered in two states of tune – 115 bhp and 150 bhp. Both these tunes get an option for mild-hybrid tech. The 2.0L TSI petrol engine lacks a mild-hybrid option but offers a choice between 204 bhp and 265 bhp tunes.

Same mantra is applied to 2.0L TDI diesel engine too, where Skoda offers it in two tunes – 115 bhp and 150 bhp. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic unit. There’s no manual gearbox option with higher-spec high-performance RS trims, though.