Ola Launched Move OS 4 After Beta Testing – New Features Detailed

With Move OS 4, Ola Electric has introduced and improved features and functionalities to better rival offerings from Ather, TVS, Simple and others

India’s leading electric 2W manufacturer, Ola Electric, has launched Move OS 4 in India. The new OS is set to bring generational updates to current features and user interface. Along with that, Ola has introduced new features as well. Combined, Ola S1 range is now the most feature-rich electric scooter in India.

Ola Launched Move OS 4 After Beta Testing

The beta testing of Move OS 4 software has been underway since last quarter of 2023. Ola Electric had selected 50,000 Ola customers for beta testing and the cumulative data collected, shaped final stable release of Move OS 4 for general consensus. Move OS 4 update is now live for S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X and their respective sub variants.

Depending on the model – S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X, Move OS 4 unlocks new possibilities for customers. As per Ola Electric, Move OS 4 has introduced 100+ features for their scooters. If this gets overwhelming, Move OS 4 brings a new UI that puts most frequently used features accessible from the main home screen.

This adds convenience and safety as it negates scrolling around UI to find stuff. The new update brings something that Ola had been working from a long time, Ola Maps. Dedicated navigation from Ola Maps, ‘Find My Scooter’, ‘Share Location From App’, favourite locations and other features are noteworthy. There’s now a Dark Mode too in themes too.

Biometric unlock was a long time waiting too, which uses Apple’s FaceID or fingerprint sensor of Android phones to unlock Ola scooter. Passcode recovery mode brings idiot-proofing too and works via cloud and Bluetooth. There’s a Garage Mode to control other (compatible) scooters from Ola app. Concert Mode connects to other Ola scooters and sync music and lighting across all connected scooters.

Care Mode shows a dedicated page with readouts of carbon emissions, fuel cost savings and an equivalent number of trees planted (hypothetical). Ride journal now combines multiple attributes for a detailed trip readout.

Improved AI

AI is making its way in almost every single thing. Ola Electric is riding on the AI wave as well. Improved AI now has a clever automatic Indicator Control feature that learns user behavior and preferences. Ola Move OS 4 also brings AI-powered tamper alert and fall alert along with hill descent control.

Hill hold feature has been improved too. Cruise control is now offered with Eco Mode too, which was not the case before. There’s still no word of ADAS features though, which were teased before. Improved geo fencing adds to overall functionality and ease of use by pre-defining geographical boundaries. There is now a time fencing option too, that allows users to give their scooter to others for a pre-determined time.