Ola S1 Air Price Increase From 31st July – By Rs 10,000

The purchase window for Ola S1 Air introductory price of Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-sh), opens on 28th July and stays till 31st of July

The Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup has created quite a niche for itself. Result is Ola is now highest-selling 2W EV brand in India. Recent reduction in FAME II scheme subsidy rates has wreaked havoc on 2W EV makers. Ola is no different. This necessitates launching less expensive models with smaller batteries for damage control and retaining sales.

Ola S1 Air is that vehicle for the company. It is quoting an attractive Rs. 1,09,999 introductory price (ex-sh). For this price, Ola seems to be offering a 3 kWh battery and a touchscreen as well. The hub motor and conventional forks and rear suspension along with drum brakes are some of major cost-cutting measures.

Ola S1 Air Introductory Price Rs. 1.1 Lakh

This is a bargain value and almost feels unreal. Ola promised three variants with S1 Air. A 2 kWh battery model, 3 kWh battery model and a 4 kWh battery model. But now, there seems to be just one S1 Air variant that the company is currently offering. Other two variants will probably go on sale later.

With this sole variant, Ola claims 125 km of range from a single charge and 90 km/h top speed. This points towards the 3 kWh model. While the 2 kWh model promised 85 km of range and the 4 kWh model promised 165 km of range. But in previous presentations, Ola mentioned S1 Air top speed is 85 km/h with all battery variants. Now, Ola has increased S1 Air top speed to 90 km/h.

The purchase window for Ola S1 Air opens on 28th July. Introductory prices of Rs. 1,09,999 are only limited to all orders made on July 28th. All the purchase orders made from 31st July onwards will not benefit from introductory prices and will cost Rs. 1,19,999. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Enrico D’mello for sharing the update.

What’s the confusion?

We will quote Ola Electric’s words here. “Purchase window opens on 28th July”. “The price (introductory) is only valid if you reserve before 28th July”. “31st July onwards, S1 Air will be available for Rs. 1,19,999”. You must be slightly confused too.

As of now, Ola’s website has “Order” option and “Reserve” and they both lead to the same bookings page. To get introductory pricing between 28th to 31st July, Ola wants customers to have reserved their S1 Air before 28th July. Only then will they get lower introductory pricing.

If prospective buyers haven’t reserved their Ola S1 Air before 28th and then proceed to place an order between 28th to 31st July to attain introductory pricing, they will have to pay the full fat Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh). Just like buyers placing orders after 31st July. So, we would recommend reserving now and placing an order when the purchase window opens on 28th July to get introductory pricing.