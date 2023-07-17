Top 10 Scooters June 2023 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, iQube, 450X

Honda Activa, though it led the segment, was the only scooter in the top 10 list to post a YoY de-growth

In the earlier post we discussed top 10 two wheelers and top 10 motorcycles. In this post, let’s take a look at the top 10 scooter sales for June 2023. These were down 2.07 percent primarily due to lower sales for the Honda Activa. The Honda Activa, the leading seller in the scooter segment has been facing tough competition from new electric scooters.

Total scooter sales in the top 10 list dipped 2.07 percent in June 2023. Sales were down to 3,40,099 units in the past month, from 3,47,291 units sold in June 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth over 4,33,229 units sold in May 2023, when the list also included sales of the Bajaj Chetak.

Top 10 Scooter Sales June 2023

Even as Honda Activa was the only scooter on this list to post a YoY de-growth, it was still at a No.1 spot with 1,30,830 units sold last month, and only scooter to have crossed 1 lakh unit mark in terms of sales. It was a 29.01 percent de-growth when compared to 1,84,305 units sold in June 2022.

TVS Jupiter sales improved by 2.23 percent to 64,252 units in June 2023, a 1,401 unit volume growth over 62,852 units sold in June 2022. TVS Ntorq sales improved by 6.15 percent to 28,077 units, up from 26,450 units sold in June 2023.

Suzuki Access scooter, of which 39,503 units were sold last month, up 15.74 percent from 34,131 units sold in June 2022. This was a MoM de-growth as Suzuki’s best-seller Access 125 accounted for 45,945 unit sales in May 2023.

Electric Scooter sales improve significantly in June 2023

Despite reduced FAME-II subsidy implemented from June 1, 2023, electric scooter sales saw outstanding demand in June 2023. Ola (Retail) sales increased by 198.05 percent YoY to 17,579 units, up from 5,898 units sold in June 2022. This was an 11.681 unit volume growth.

There was also the TVS iQube that has seen a 209.88 percent YoY growth. The company sold 14,462 units of the iQube in June 2023, up from 4,667 units sold in June 2022. Ather 450X sales increased 219.81 percent YoY growth to 10,202 units in June 2023. This was a 7,012 unit volume growth over 3,190 units sold in June 2022.

Yamaha RayZR sales increased by 66.12 percent to 13,441 units while that of the Suzuki Burgman improved by 24.38 percent to 12,181 units in June 2023. At No. 10 was the Fascino scooter with a 20.93 percent YoY growth to 9,572 units, up from 7,915 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 1,657 unit volume growth.