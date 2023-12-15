Over Rs. 1 Lakh Discounts On Tata’s Affordable Electric Cars – Tiago EV, Tigor EV

While Tata Motors Tiago EV gets a 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery options to choose between, Tigor EV gets a sole 26 kWh battery option

Indian electric car scene is currently at its peak with sales booming. More car buyers are considering EVs as a viable alternative to ICE vehicles. Tata Motors is leading this new wave of electric cars with its budget-conscious electric versions of already popular vehicles like Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

Tata electric car discount over Rs. 1 Lakh

In a recent post, we covered attractive discounts of up to Rs. 2.6 lakh on Nexon EV. Especially the pre-facelift model getting huge flat cash discounts as part of year-end sales. Sure, Nexon has received a facelift with a comprehensive range of updates. But pre-facelift model is still attractive, especially considering these discounts.

One can say that Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV are currently the highest-selling electric cars in India and it wouldn’t be a wrong statement. Most of Tata’s EV sales come from lower specced Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The discounts are not uniform between both Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Also, visiting your nearest Tata dealership is still advisable. ‘

Discounts on Tiago EV

Tata Motors’ most affordable electric car is Tiago EV. It is based on standard ICE Tiago which has been one of India’s most popular hatchbacks. In its electric guise, Tiago EV is one of India’s top-selling electric cars. Tata sells two versions of Tiago EV – Medium Range and Long Range. Medium Range model gets a 19.2 kWh battery good for 250 km of range on MIDC cycle.

Long Range model gets a larger 24 kWh battery promising a claimed 315 km of range from a single charge. As part of year-end discounts, Tata is offering Green Bonus for buyers worth Rs. 55,000. Along with that, Rs. 15,000 of exchange bonus and Rs. 7,000 worth of corporate discounts.

There’s no clear flat cash discounts with Tiago EV. So, all the benefits added up, is around Rs. 77,000 worth of benefits. Prices for Tiago EV range between Rs. 8.69 lakh and 12.04 lakh (ex-sh).

Tigor EV gets Rs. 1.1 lakh worth benefits

Unlike Tiago EV, Tata electric car discount for Tigor EV gets a flat cash discount of Rs. 50,000. Tigor EV takes shape of a stylish sub 4m coupe sedan that is an extension of Tiago EV. However, Tigor EV gets a larger 26 kWh battery as standard. This battery is rated to eke out 315 km of range from a single charge (ARAI claimed).

Apart from the Rs. 50,000 flat cash discount that we mentioned before, Tata Motors is generously offering Rs. 50,000 of exchange bonus on all variants too. Corporate benefits are worth Rs. 10,000. In total, Tigor EV gets a total of Rs. 1.1 lakh worth of benefits. Currently Tigor EV is priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh and 13.75 lakh (ex-sh).