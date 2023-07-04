PiperMoto J Series Scooter Has KTM 690 Engine In It

Said KTM 690 engine in PiperMoto J Series custom scooter develops enough power and torque

Custom motorcycles are not a new thing. But there is a market for scintillating custom scooters too. PiperMoto J Series maxi scooter is one such scooter At Bike Shed custom motorcycle show. It looks like no other scooter in the world. In a good way, though. The Blue shade looks electrifying and immediately steal glances.

PiperMoto is the brainchild of John Piper. He is renowned for his work in motorsports. His works resonate in Formula-1, Le Mans, WRC, FP1 World Superbike and even land speed record vehicles. So, it is obvious that J Series would pack in a punch, given John Piper’s pedigree. It has KTM’s 690 engine under the body, capable of 67 bhp of power.

PiperMoto J Series Scooter – Benignly beautiful

The body is completely custom and so is its frame. That said, J Series scooter is not a custom one-off motorcycle. PiperMoto will build this scooter to order and even offer personalization options. PiperMoto J Series has a 1500 mm wheelbase and weighs 160 kg dry. 50-50 weight distribution and 52-degree lean angles reflect John Piper’s engineering prowess.

PiperMoto claims 0-96.5 km/h comes in four seconds and J Series will hit 193 km/h top speed. The space frame chassis is made of tig-welded chromoly and is a piece of art in itself. There is a custom push-rod type rear suspension and KTM’s 690 engine can be seen here. There is a custom CNC-machined aluminium swingarm too.

The company used KTM 690 Duke’s standard USD front forks with J Series. 17” wire-spoke wheels get Bridgestone Battlax tyres. 4-piston front and single-piston rear Brembo calipers grab a 320 mm disc and 240 mm disc respectively. The engine is not stock, though. It breathes more air as there is a custom intake and exhaust. Even has a cat con too.

Gearbox is from KTM too, but it gets electronic shifting with the help of paddles in switchgear. Body is an absolute sensation with PiperMoto J Series. Design grabs eyeball immediately and styling takes retro approach. The company finalised design with clay sculpting and fabricated its body from CFRP (Carbon Fiber Composite Plastics).

Unique blend of retro looks and modern powertrain

It has two fixed individual seats. Entire engine cover is single-piece and lifts to reveal the engine and F1-style rear custom suspension. J Series is not a step-through scooter. There is a spine that holds 14L of fuel. Round headlights, twin instrument clusters, turn indicators, OEVMs scream retro and radiate an interesting aura.

PiperMoto has equipped J Series scooter with a maintenance-free gel-type battery and military-grade wiring loom. Even though PiperMoto hasn’t quoted a price, we can imagine a lot more than standard KTM 690 Duke.