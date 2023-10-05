RE Himalayan 450 Pulls Away From Spying Car Over 140 Km/h Speed

The new liquid-cooled 450cc engine on RE Himalayan 450 is likely to kick out around 40 bhp and 35 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Royal Enfield is on a mission to have an extensive range of products based on three primary powertrains. We have seen how vast RE’s 350cc portfolio has become and 650cc portfolio is becoming. But Royal Enfield is yet to launch products on its new 450cc engine. A Himalayan 450 test mule is spotted with panniers and other accessories, cruising at speeds over 140 km/h.

RE Himalayan 450 have incredible cruising speeds?

Himalayan 450 ADV will be the one to debut this new 450cc engine that Royal Enfield has been developing for a long time. It has a liquid-cooling jacket along with a large radiator to dissipate heat and it looks like it has a DOHC setup as well. 4V head will probably be in the mix and the expected output from this engine is around 40 bhp and 35 Nm.

How these expected figures translate into real life, is rather interesting. In a recent video by Bunny Punia YouTube channel, we can see a RE Himalayan 450 test mule equipped with two hard panniers and a top box. These accessories will be sold separately as part of accessories. These accessories are not the interesting part of this video.

This test mule was cruising at very high speeds. Bunny Punia recorded this test mule from a Nissan Magnite AMT on a highway. As seen in the video below, said Magnite was doing 140 km/h (indicated speed in the instrument cluster) and Himalayan 450 test mule pulled away from the spying car.

This is an impressive feat for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 as it reflects the bike’s high-speed cruising abilities. Being an ADV and a touring motorcycle, this high-speed cruising ability is a solid addition to its belt. Primary rivals would be upcoming KTM 390 Adventure and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

What to expect?

Speedometers in vehicles do contain some errors. OEM-equipped speed sensors are often enthusiastic and usually show a higher number. Hence, there exist specialist timing gears that will record accurate vehicular speeds based on GPS, calculating velocity over a distance and translating into set speed indications. I own a modern Hyundai vehicle and it usually shows 10 km/h higher indicated speed.

Said Nissan Magnite AMT may have an enthusiastic speedometer as well. So, if we consider a margin of error, it might be travelling at around 10 km/h to 15 km/h slower than the indicated speed. So, RE Himalayan 450 could probably hit 130 km/h with relatively low stress and then some. Which is still impressive considering air drag from two panniers and an upright rider.

Upcoming Himalayan 450 is rumoured to feature a 6-speed gearbox and might pack a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle, enabling cruise control. What it will offer are, wire-spoke wheels, long-travel suspension, dual-purpose tyres, USD telescopic forks at front and rear mono-shock suspension setup, a tall windscreen, and a fully digital circular instrument screen that also featured on Scram 650 test mule. Launch is likely in early 2024.