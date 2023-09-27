Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spied With Himalayan 450 Instrument Cluster?

With a single-sided exhaust, upcoming Scram 650 from Royal Enfield could potentially be the lightest 650cc RE ever

Scram 650 test mule from Royal Enfield stables has appeared again. It dons RE’s creamy smooth 650cc parallel-twin engine that debuted with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It has scrambler DNA and features multiple changes as opposed to Interceptor, on which it is based. Upcoming Scram 650 features a similar circular instrument screen as Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spied

Among upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles, 6 of them are based on 650cc engine. Of these 6, Scram 650 motorcycle is likely to launch first, followed by Shotgun 650 and the others. There have been multiple instances of test mule appearances of Scram 650 (or Interceptor Bear 650) before.

However, these recent spy shots feature no camouflage and are some of the most detailed, yet. This motorcycle is still in testing phase, evident with a data logger box placed on a custom rack at the back. Except for a few wires and testing equipment, motorcycle looks near production-ready.

The main frame of this motorcycle looks identical to that of Interceptor 650. There is a slightly different rear subframe, as it has quite an angle towards the end. Fuel tank still features a classic teardrop shape, but it is slightly lifted towards the front, as opposed to Interceptor 650. Side body panels feature a round element that strikes visual distinction.

Differences are in the form of componentry. Upcoming scrambler-style 650cc Royal Enfield will feature USD telescopic front forks and rear twin shock absorbers with a slightly different spec than Interceptor. LED headlights, LED turn indicators, single-sided exhaust, block pattern dual-sport tyres are notable changes too.

Himalayan 450 circular instrument screen

These tyres seem to be Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR and single-sided exhaust should ensure reduced kerb weight. Most unusual element of this test mule is that it features a circular fully digital instrument cluster that looks similar to the one spied with Himalayan 450. Also, it looks like there are two instrument screens – one squarish and one circular.

However, this squarish instrument cluster looks like it has pogo pins on top that seem to be part of testing equipment for engineers to monitor testing parameters in real-time. This display was not present in previous test mules. New circular screen is highly likely to be part of the motorcycle and is fully digital and similar to Himalayan 450’s instrument screen.

Royal Enfield has placed this screen slightly offset (to the right) which is a common practice in scrambler-style motorcycles. TVS Ronin features a similar attribute with instrument screen offset to the left. Gear position indicator, multiple trips, speedo, tacho, time, tell-tale lights and other functions will be integrated into this screen.

As seen with Himalayan 450 test mules, this is a large canvas and seems adequate to integrate shrunken-down Google Maps. But turn-by-turn navigation will be on offer. Engine is the same oil-cooled 648 cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is likely next year with Interceptor Bear 650 name.

Image source – Autostreetdotin