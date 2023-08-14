Triumph Scrambler 400X Homologated Ahead Of Launch

While first units of Triumph Speed 400 rolled off production lines at Bajaj Chakan plant with deliveries to commence soon, Scrambler 400X will reach dealerships in October 2023

Two new motorcycles from British brand Triumph have made their debut in India. Built in partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are the first two motorcycles as a part of this association. Speed 400 has been launched at a price tag of Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-sh, while the Scrambler 400X will be launched in the coming weeks.

Triumph Speed 400 is a street naked motorcycle borrowing design from the Street Twin 900 while Scrambler 400X is similar in design to the Scrambler 900. Both the bikes are being presented in three colour options. Speed 400 can be had in Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Caspian Blue with Storm Grey and Phantom Black with Storm Grey. The 400 X on the other hand gets Matt Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black and Phantom Black with Silver Ice.

Triumph Scrambler 400X Homologated

Positioned as entry level roadster and scrambler models in the company lineup, Triumph Speed 400 and 400X share some similarities in terms of features and are positioned on the same platform. Both sport rounded LED headlamps, contrasting fuel tank colours, semi digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and traction control.

The Speed 400 receives a single seat, bar end mirrors and single tip exhaust. The differences lie in the fact that Triumph Speed 400 is street-focused while Scrambler 400X is touring oriented and built to take on off-road conditions. The 400X thus gets a headlamp grille, taller handlebars, knuckle guards and twin tip exhausts while it also sports split seating.

Dimensions are different with the Speed 400 standing 814mm in width and 1084mm in height with a wheelbase of 1377mm. Kerb weight is at 170 kgs and seat height is at 790mm. The 400X is somewhat larger in dimensions with 901mm width, 1169mm height and wheelbase of 1418mm. It is also heavier in terms of kerb weight at 186 kgs and gets a seat height of 841mm.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X – Engine specifications

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share the same engine. This is a 398cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that offers 39.5 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch and ride by wire technology.

Speed 400 gets USD forks at the front with 140mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130mm travel. 400X on the other hand gets the same suspension setup but with larger travel of 150 mm at the front as well as rear. Both motorcycles get front and rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS. In terms of competition, Triumph Speed 400 takes on Harley-Davidson X440, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R. Triumph 400X targets larger bikes such as the BMW G 310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are both opened for bookings at a down payment of Rs 10,000. The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), while it was initially offered at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, applicable for the first 10,000 bookings. The Scrambler 400X, expected to arrive by October 2023 in the expected price range of Rs 2.80 lakh.