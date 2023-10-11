RE Meteor 350 Thoroughly Overhauled – New Trim, Features, Colours

The new Aurora trim with RE Meteor 350 slots above Astral and below Supernova and aims at a more “Classic” appeal

Royal Enfield has plenty on its platter to keep itself busy. While the Chennai-based bikemaker is already working round the clock to ensure new launches like Himalayan 450, it is also updating Meteor 350 with a brand new Aurora trim level. Other than that, RE Meteor 350 gets new colours, new features and more.

RE Meteor 350 Thoroughly Overhauled

Royal Enfield constantly keeps a tab on its existing lineup by providing some crucial updates in order to check with the rising competition. Ahead of festive season, this effect is further compounded. In similar regards, Royal Enfield has added a new trim to the Meteor 350 range.

As seen in the images, this new Aurora trim is a more “classic” iteration of the standard cruiser along with exciting new colour options. Aurora trim slots above Astral trim and below top-spec Supernova trim. Royal Enfield has priced Meteor 350 Aurora at Rs. 2,19,900, while base Fireball costs Rs. 2,05,900, Astral costs Rs. 2,15,900 and top-spec Supernova costs Rs. 2,29,900 (all prices ex-sh).

What’s new with Aurora trim?

The new Aurora trim gets three new colours – Aurora Blue, Aurora Green and Aurora Black. Apart from new paint options, Royal Enfield is giving Aurora a ton of visual tweaks that set it apart within Meteor 350 range. We’re talking about a multitude of retro and classic elements like chrome-finished engine, exhaust, wire-spoke alloy wheels and other bling elements.

As opposed to black treatment on all other trims, Aurora trim stands out in its classic appeal. RE is also giving Aurora LED headlights, a deluxe touring seat, aluminium switch cubes, a Tripper display for navigation and more.

Feature additions

Apart from adding Aurora trim, Royal Enfield has fettled with Meteor 350’s trim-wise features list too. Top-spec Supernova trim now gets LED headlights and aluminium switchgear, taking it a notch higher than before. Astral trim now gets Royal Enfield’s Tripper screen for navigation as standard fitment.

With base Fireball trim, Royal Enfield has added a new Black stock colour which is both elegant and standard. Powering RE Meteor 350 is a 349cc J-series single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that kicks out 20.2 bhp at 6100rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4000rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The same powertrain is found on newly launched Bullet 350 too.

Meteor 350 is underpinned by a dual-cradle J-series chassis which is suspended on 41mm RSU telescopic suspension at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Anchorage duties are handled by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc which are aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, it comes with a semi-digital instrument console, a USB charger, circular LED DRL and a side-stand engine inhibitor, among many.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking about the new range and enhancements on the Meteor 350, B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield said, “As we reflect on the remarkable success of the Meteor 350 in India and international markets it is evident that the Meteor has struck a chord with many long distance riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. Its dynamic cruising ability and dependable performance have resonated deeply with our riders.

The Aurora range is a result of our constant interactions with our community of riders, where we witnessed a strong inclination towards retro-inspired cruisers. The new colourways and features are sure to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among our customers.”