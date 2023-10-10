Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Production Starts – 1st Unit Rolls Out Of Plant

Powerful performance and enhanced ride dynamics will be among the key differentiating factors for new Himalayan 450

For explorers with limited budget, one of the preferred options has been the Royal Enfield Himalayan. To boost its capabilities even further, Royal Enfield is working on the all-new Himalayan 450. The bike is scheduled to debut on November 1st, 2023.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 production starts

Ahead of launch, production of the new Himalayan 450 has started at the company plant in Chennai. It will have more firepower to take on rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure. And with affordable pricing, it could emerge as an irresistible deal. For reference, the existing 411cc Himalayan is available at a starting price of around Rs 2.16 lakh.

As compared to existing Himalayan, the new Himalayan 450 has a relatively lithe profile. The changes should make the bike more appropriate for both highway cruising and off-road environments. Some of the key highlights include raised front beak, round headlamp, round rear view mirrors, large windscreen, wide handlebar, new sculpted fuel tank, side luggage rack and compact exhaust.

Users can expect optimal comfort on longer rides, as Himalayan 450 is equipped with a pretty large rider seat. It has thick foam padding and relevant bevels to support the thighs. To make longer journeys more convenient, Himalayan 450 is expected to offer a range of luggage accessories. At the rear, the bike has a dedicated rack for a top box. Racks for side panniers are expected to be offered as an accessory.

Users can expect to ride longer distances between fuel stops, as the fuel tank appears larger than the current model. Or it may be just that the higher capacity engine will consume more fuel per kilometre, which can be compensated with a larger fuel tank. However, nothing is certain as the new 450cc engine could actually be more fuel efficient.

21-inch wheels at front and 17-inch at rear will be the same as the existing Himalayan. The bike will have disc brakes, integrated with dual-channel ABS. New Himalayan 450 will have ground clearance of around 220 mm.

Some of the features that will be entirely new for Himalayan 450 include all-LED lighting and USD front forks. The bike will also be getting a new single-pod instrument cluster. It’s a large circular unit, with a different layout in comparison to that of other Royal Enfield bikes. The gear indicator is dead centre whereas the speedometer is placed towards the right. The tachometer covers the outer circumference of the instrument console.

Himalayan 450 performance

New Himalayan 450 is expected to get a 450cc, liquid cooled engine. It could generate around 35 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. This can make a big difference in ride dynamics in comparison to Himalayan 411. The latter generates 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm, which may not be enough for extreme off-road tracks. Highway cruising abilities will also be enhanced with the more powerful engine. New Himalayan 450 is expected to get a 6-speed gearbox. The engine will have features such as slipper and assist clutch.