Which Royal Enfield 350cc Should You Buy – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor

The new Bullet 350 is Rs. 19K more affordable than Classic 350, but costs Rs. 24K more than Hunter 350 (prices ex-sh)

Royal Enfield has established itself as the de facto 350cc motorcycle brand. The company launched its most iconic 2023 Bullet 350 for Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-sh). It now packs J-series underpinnings, making it much more modern than before. Now that all RE bikes pack the same basic powertrain and hardware, which one to take home?

Should you buy the Bullet 350?

Royal Enfield enjoys little to no competition from rival brands like Honda, Jawa and Yezdi. But there is healthy competition from within the brand’s 350cc lineup. New Bullet 350 will lock horns with its stablemates like Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the value champ Hunter 350.

All motorcycles offer identical powertrain and almost similar hardware. So, we compared design, rider comfort, and emotional and monetary aspects, rather than specs and numbers. Getting specs out of the way, all 350cc bikes from Royal Enfield come equipped with J-series engine with 349cc displacement, around 20 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque.

Braking setup, suspension setup and chassis are almost comparable with each offering a unique character. Rider ergonomics change as Meteor is a relaxed cruiser, while Hunter takes a slight scrambler-esque approach. Bullet and Classic come close with almost similar rider’s triangles. With that out of the way, let’s talk about design.

We can see that fuel tank design is almost similar between Classic and Bullet, with the former getting a rubber tank pad. Bullet 350 seems to have a slightly taller handlebar. Classic 350 has elliptical air box while Bullet 350 has a square one. Bullet 350 has a slightly more retro rear fender and gets a single-piece seat.

Is Hunter 350 all the motorcycle you need?

Other than that, headlights, pilot lights, turn indicators, instrument cluster, exhaust and other attributes are identical between Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Essentially, Bullet 350 costs Rs. 19K less than Classic 350 (at base variants) and is technically the same motorcycle. Meteor 350 has the chunkiest fuel tank but doesn’t hold 20L petrol like its predecessor did.

However, it does offer the most relaxed riding position with an easy-to-reach handlebar and most front-set footpegs. Top-spec Supernova variants offer a tall windscreen and pillion backrest, that significantly aids during log-distance touring. Meteor 350 makes perfect sense if long-distance rides are your jam and being comfortable throughout, is a priority.

Hunter 350 is still the most affordable motorcycle, starting from Rs. 1,49,900 (ex-sh). For context, Bullet 350 is Rs. 24K, Classic 350 is Rs. 43K and Meteor 350 is Rs. 55K more expensive than Hunter 350. Even the base Hunter Retro packs the same engine, same performance, and similar componentry. Not only is Hunter affordable, but it is lightest and the most compact too.

On surface level, all 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles are the same vanilla ice cream with different toppings. It boils down to specific design details and colour schemes, more than specs and numbers. Either way, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350 have their own target demographic with significant changes in riding position and rider comfort.

Meteor prioritises comfort and long-distance touring, while Hunter aims for a sporty and neo retro appeal. The main confusion is with Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Up until now, Bullet 350 was a significant downgrade when compared to Classic 350 and added price for the latter was justifiable.

With 2023 Bullet 350, Royal Enfield has given it every single functional attribute of a Classic 350. Considering Bullet 350 has everything that Classic 350 does and costs Rs. 19K less, is a factor enough for many. Also, Bullet brand might prove a slight advantage over Classic brand owing to its massive appeal and recall.