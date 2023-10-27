Renault Kardian SUV Revealed – New CMF Platform, 125 hp Turbo Petrol

Kardian’s new CMF platform will be used for other new models, some of which can be launched in India

With eyes on emerging markets, Renault has unveiled the all-new Kardian SUV. At 4.12 meters long, Kardian can be slotted just above the sub-4-meter subcompact SUV segment. In India, Renault already has this segment covered with Kiger.

Renault Kardian SUV details

Renault is using an entirely new CMF modular platform for Kardian. The core silhouette appears to have some level of similarity with Kiger. But beyond that, Kardian has a truly unique profile. Some of the key highlights include split headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, prominent grille and rugged front and rear bumper.

Side profile is distinguishable with its sporty 17-inch alloy wheels. Kardian has thick body cladding, circular wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, body-coloured door handles, functional roof rails and shark fin antenna. At rear, the C-shaped tail lamps seem to be similar to that of Kiger. The coupe-like sloping roofline is also similar to Kiger.

Insides are spacious, minimalistic and designed for practicality. There’s a mix of digitization and traditional aesthetics to ensure the best of both worlds. Some of the key highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital instrument console and rotary control dials. The centre console area has a raised profile and is equipped with an e-shifter and electronic parking brake.

With contrast stitching on premium upholstery, coupled with ambient lighting, Kardian promises an immersive experience for users. Other key highlights include wireless charger and remote keyless entry and start. Safety has been enhanced with a range of ADAS features. It includes adaptive autopilot and automatic emergency braking system. There are 11 other ADAS features available with Renault Kardian SUV.

According to the company, this new CMF platform will be used for around 8 new models. These will be largely targeted at emerging markets. Kardian’s first destination will be South America. The SUV will be manufactured and sold first in Brazil. Later, production can also start in Morocco. Renault will also target other markets where it currently does not have any compact SUV like Kiger. Across international markets, one of Kardian’s primary rivals will be Fiat Pulse.

Renault Kardian performance

Kardian gets a new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It generates 125 hp of peak power and 220 Nm of max torque. Integrated with a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox, Kardian is primed to deliver smooth gear shifts and dynamic overall performance. These numbers are significantly better than Kiger. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine onboard Kiger produces 100 hp and 160 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and CVT. With CVT, torque output is reduced to 152 Nm.

Will Kardian SUV debut in India?

As Renault already has Kiger, it is unlikely that the new Kardian SUV will be launched in India. However, some of the other models that will be built on the same platform could be introduced in India. They can be manufactured here for both domestic and export markets. A relevant example is the new Duster that could be using the same CMF platform as Kardian in the future. Next-gen Duster will make its global debut on November 29. It is expected to be launched in India in late 2024 or early 2025.