Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2024 – Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Exter, Punch, Thar, Jimny

At 77.67% MoM decline, Maruti Suzuki Jimny showcased the biggest downfall among sub 4m SUVs in January 2024, while Thar registered best-ever numbers

In the earlier post, we discussed compact SUV (4.0m to 4.4m) sales for Jan 2024. Lets take a look at the sub 4m (3.8m to 4.0m) SUV sales Jan 2024. Tata Motors is putting on quite a spectacular show where its sub 4m SUV lineup is concerned. The company has Nexon and Punch along with their electric counterparts Nexon EV and Punch EV (marketed as Nexon.ev and Punch.ev). In January 2024, Nexon and Punch (ICE+EV) stole the sub 4m SUV sales by grabbing almost 30% of this segment’s sales.

Sub 4m SUV Sales January 2024

The top position was consolidated by Tata Punch (ICE+EV) with 17,978 units sold. This was a 49.74% YoY growth when compared to 12,006 units sold last year and a 30.40% MoM growth when opposed to 13,978 units sold in December 2023. Punch secured a 14.94% market share in this segment too. Volume growth stood at 5,972 units YoY and 4,191 units MoM. Recently launched Punch EV seems to be a major contributor to this achievement.

Not far off from Punch’s sales is Nexon (ICE+EV) with 17,182 units sold last month and registered a 14.28% market share of this segment. Nexon saw 10.37% YoY growth and 12.42% MoM growth, gaining 1,615 units YoY and 1,892 units MoM. Maruti Suzuki is flexing its muscles too by selling 15,303 Brezza and 13,643 Fronx units. The company registered a total of 24.06% market share in sub 4m SUV sales January 2024 charts. Brezza witnessed 6.57% YoY growth and 19.15% MoM growth and scored 944 units YoY and 2,459 units MoM in volume.

Fronx registered an impressive 40.77% MoM growth with 3,951 units gained in volume. The South Korean sub 4m SUV duo, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, almost matched in numbers at 11,831 units and 11,530 units respectively. Where Venue showed 10.18% YoY and 13.95% MoM growth, Sonet registered seriously impressive numbers. YoY growth stood at 24.50% and MoM growth stood at a staggering 1,15,200%. This was because pre-facelift Sonet sales stagnated at just 10 units in December 2023, before facelifted model was launched.

Vehicles with sub 10K units sold

Mahindra’s best-selling sub 4m SUV continues to be Bolero (OG Bolero+Bolero Neo) with 9,964 units clocked. Bolero is a constant in Mahindra’s sales charts, catering to rural and semi-urban audiences and registered 16.21% YoY and 24.63% MoM growth. At 8th place, we have recently launched Hyundai Exter with 8,229 units sold and showed 9.49% MoM growth.

Thar sold 6,059 units and registered 37.39% YoY growth and 4.59% MoM growth. These are impressive numbers for a vehicle in lifestyle off-road SUV niche. At 10th place, we have Mahindra XUV300 with 4,817 units. There was a 10.63% YoY decline, but sales improved MoM by 35.69%. There were 2,863 buyers for Nissan Magnite and it showed 2.14% YoY growth and an impressive 33.16% MoM growth.

The same couldn’t be said about its Renault counterpart, Kiger. The Frenchie sold 750 units and fell into the red completely with a 34.95% YoY decline and a 13.29% MoM decline. Lastly, we have Maruti Suzuki Jimny which saw its lowest-ever sales since launch at 163 units and a 77.67% MoM decline. In contrast, Thar saw its highest-ever sales in the same period.

We believe a significant price revision might work in favour of Jimny. In total, sub 4m SUV sales January 2024 chart accounted for 1,20,312 units, which is a 42.78% YoY growth over 84,261 units sold in January 2023 and a 32.80% MoM growth over 90,599 units sold in Dec 2023. Volume growth stood at 36,051 units YoY and 29,713 units MoM.