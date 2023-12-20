Nissan To Launch Five New Models – Duster Based Creta Rival, Magnite FL, Etc

Nissan will target both domestic and export markets with the new models to achieve optimal capacity utilization

Eying the fast-growing automotive space in India, Nissan is planning to launch at least five new models. As of now, the company offers only the Magnite sub-4-meter compact SUV. The new models include an MPV, two SUVs and one entry-level EV.

Magnite facelift

Launched in December 2020, Nissan Magnite had emerged as one of the popular options in the sub-4-meter compact SUV segment. It continues to generate consistent sales every month. However, the sales gap is pretty large when compared to bestsellers like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Nissan is working on the facelift version of Magnite, which is expected to be launched in 2024. Magnite facelift will continue to focus on its USPs such as dynamic styling, robust performance and affordable pricing. Nissan is also working on a left-hand drive version of Magnite that will allow access to newer export markets.

Duster-based Creta rival

Nissan is working on a new SUV, based on the new-gen Duster. The latter recently made its global debut and is expected to be launched in India in 2025. Nissan’s version will also be launched in the same year. Nissan’s Duster-based SUV will be an important product for both India and overseas markets. Along with the platform, a number of exterior and interior details will be common across the new-gen Duster and its Nissan counterpart. Both SUVs will be based on the new CMF-B platform and will be manufactured at the same facility in Chennai.

Bigster-based Safari, Alcazar rival

The Dacia Bigster concept was unveiled in 2021. It is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform. New-gen Duster has several design similarities with the Bigster concept. Nissan is working on its own version of the Bigster SUV, which will be a 3-row SUV. It will rival the likes of Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar.

Triber-based 3-row compact MPV

Nissan is working on a rebadged version of Renault Triber MPV. It will be manufactured at the same facility in Chennai where Triber is produced. In Nissan’s portfolio, the 3-row MPV will be positioned below the Magnite. It will be launched at an affordable price point and target mass market customers. Just like Triber, the Nissan version will be positioned as a cheaper alternative in comparison to popular MPVs such as Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens. Nissan’s Triber-based MPV will essentially be a no-frills 3-row people carrier.

Brand new entry-level EV

The entry-level EV segment is gaining traction in the country. To target this space, Renault and Nissan are working on a new entry-level hatchback. It will be based on the CMF-AEV platform. This new electric hatch will be a global product. Both Renault and Nissan will have their own versions.

Pre-facelift Nissan X-Trail has also been spotted testing in India. It could be introduced in India via the CBU route. It will compete with the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5. However, it is not certain if X-Trail SUV will be launched in India.

