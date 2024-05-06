Renault Symbioz Unveiled – Based On Duster And Bigster Platform

While the fascia and dashboard are identical to Captur, Renault Symbioz unveiled, has unique rear section and side profile

Among the leading legacy car manufacturers in Europe, Renault, has unveiled its newest creation. The company calls it Symbioz and it is positioned as an SUV that will sit above recently unveiled Captur. In size, it is larger than Captur and on par with India-bound Duster. Let’s take a look.

Renault Symbioz Unveiled

While recently unveiled Renault Captur was designed to appeal smaller families owing to its two row seating, Renault Symbioz is a three-row SUV that is larger in size. Where dimensions are concerned, Symbioz is 4,413 mm in length, 1,797 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height. It perfectly slots between 4,227 mm long Captur and 4,510 mm long Austral in Renault’s portfolio.

These attributes pit it directly against Nissan Qashqai. Design-wise, Renault Symbioz is very interesting. We say this because it has an identical fascia to Renault Captur. Except for the pattern in its grill, of course. Unlike the identical fascia, Renault Symbioz has unique side profile and rear sections.

At the sides, we can see identical front doors, but Symbioz gets unique rear doors and C-pillars. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard and top-spec model gets 19-inchers. At the rear, Captur gets C-shaped LED tail light signatures sticking to its predecessors. Symbioz has its own identity with 3D ice cube effect LED signatures.

Identical interiors to Captur?

On the inside, Dashboard is again identical to what we saw with Renault Captur. In this sense, we get the same 10.4-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment screen and a fully digital TFT instrument screen running Google-based OpenR Link UI. Symbioz packs sliding 2nd row seats that can extend boot space from 492L to 624L. Folding second row, we get 1,582L boot.

Other highlights of Symbioz’ interior apart from flexible three-row seating include a Solarby sunroof. Essentially, it has an electrochromic glass feature, adjusting tinting for glass depending on sunlight instead of a traditional blind.

Where powertrains are concerned, Symbioz is powered by Renault’s 150 PS E-Tech Full Hybrid system. This incorporates a 1.6L 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors drawing power from a 1.2 kWh battery and an automatic gearbox.

Is Renault Symbioz relevant to India?

Yes and no. Renault has had two Capturs in the past – smaller International-spec Captur and larger Duster-based Captur for markets like Russia and India. For 2024, Symbioz is like the larger Duster-based Captur with a different name. Hypothetically, Renault could revive Captur brand in India if they deem a premium Duster-based SUV strategy worthy.

Considering how the company burnt their hands with Captur in India, probability of Captur revival is very low. Duster will launch, though. Once launched, it will spawn a Nissan counterpart along with Bigster 7-seater version and its Nissan counterpart.