Royal Enfield Bobber 350 With Pillion Seat Accessory Spied Up-Close

The same 349cc single-cylinder engine as other 350cc RE bikes will do duty on Royal Enfield Bobber 350 as well – With 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm

After the launch of Bullet 350, Royal Enfield is set to introduce a new 350cc motorcycle. However, this is not a new motorcycle. In typical Royal Enfield fashion of carving new vehicles out of the same core motorcycle, we will get a bobber-styled 350cc bike. The name Classic 350 Bobber or Bobber 350 are likely.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 With Pillion Seat Accessory

With utter dominance in 350cc motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is set to further fortify its portfolio with a niche product. We’re talking about Royal Enfield Bobber 350 which will probably be the most expensive 350cc RE in the portfolio when launched. It is an adaptation of its best-selling Classic 350. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ashok for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

In this sense, it is basically a Classic 350, but with Bobber style. It lacks proper Bobber attributes like an extended wheelbase and is highly likely to just be a design exercise. In this regard, Jawa has done a pretty good job with Perak and 42 Bobber. Both of these are proper Bobber motorcycles and not regular bikes with tall handlebars.

Recent spy shots show Bobber 350 up close. We can see Royal Enfield is playing the retro card. We’re talking about white-walled tyres (or teal-coloured tyre walls) that scream retro and pay tribute to one of the standout elements of vehicles of the past.

It will probably get a single seat as standard with a pillion seat version as an option and offer a pillion seat as an accessory too. Buying either Bullet 350 or Classic 350 and installing Bobber 350’s handlebar could yield similar results as Bobber 350. Just saying. Side body panels, headlights, instrument cluster, switchgear, and everything are similar to Classic 350.

What is different between Bobber 350 and Classic 350?

Wheelbase looks identical to that of Classic 350 along with fuel tank and body panels. The differences between the upcoming Bobber 350 and Classic 350 single-seater are with headlights, handlebars, seating, tyres and exhaust. Bobber 350 packs a slightly taller handlebar that is reminiscent of Bobber-style motorcycles.

Seating is slightly different too with pillion seats being small and uncomfortable for long rides. It is to be noted that Royal Enfield is likely to offer Bobber 350 with a more comfortable pillion seat option as seen in previous spy shots. Pillion seat in recent spy shot seem to be an accessory. Exhaust has slightly different tips and the headlights are now LEDs.

RSU telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, single disc brake setup at both ends, dual-channel ABS, wire-spoke wheels, and analogue instrument cluster, are similar to the ones seen with other Royal Enfield bikes. The 349cc single-cylinder engine with 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox will remain as is with Bobber 350 too.