Royal Enfield Flying Flea – Plans To Resurrect The 125cc Legend?

Royal Enfield seems busy with its portfolio expansion plans in 450cc and 650cc segments. The company is also working to develop its electric portfolio. In between these, could Royal Enfield be working on something entirely new?

Plans to bring back Flying Flea?

Eicher Motors had registered the ‘Royal Enfield Flying Flea’ trademark name in India in 2020. It is valid up to February 2030. The name is registered in Europe as well. Could it be possible that there are plans to bring back the Flying Flea motorcycle of World War II era? It is difficult to tell, as OEMs often register names without any confirmation about their production plans.

Looking into history, one can see that Flying Flea was a 125cc motorcycle. It was manufactured to be used in the fight against the Nazis during later stages of World War II. Interestingly, the original concept for the bike was based on a German idea. But with a chain of events, the bike was reimagined as a 125cc unit to be manufactured by Royal Enfield.

While its official name was WD/RE, the bike came to be popularly referred to as the Flying Flea. It was named as such, as the bike was designed to be airdropped by parachute. This was usually done beyond enemy lines. It was meant to be used by troops for reconnaissance and communications between various dispersed Airborne units. The communications part was an important task, as reliable radio communications were not available in those times.

Original Royal Enfield Flying Flea weighed just 56 kg. It allowed the troops to carry it across difficult terrain. With a fuel tank of 1.5 gallon, the bike could travel 150 miles (~ 241 km) before refuelling. Top speed was around 35 to 40 miles per hour (~ 56 to 64 kmph). The engine had a low compression piston, allowing the bike to run even with poor quality fuel. The bike had special features such as folding foot pegs, horizontally rotating handlebar, tall seat and a leak-proof fuel tank lid. The exhaust has an expansion chamber to reduce the noise.

Possibilities with Flying Flea

A decade or two earlier, an ICE-based 125cc Royal Enfield motorcycle could have been a viable experiment. Considering the name, it is unlikely to be relevant for higher capacity bikes. Things have changed dramatically over the last few years, as there’s a greater push towards electrification. Emission norms are getting stricter every year, which is pushing up prices of ICE two-wheelers.

In such a scenario, it is unlikely that Royal Enfield will be experimenting with a 125cc petrol bike. The best possibility could be an entry-level electric bike, with aesthetics similar to the original World War II bike. Royal Enfield is already working on its electric bike portfolio. With its catchy name and rich history, an electric Flying Flea can be a serious crowd puller.

