Royal Enfield Goan 350 Name Trademarked – Classic 350 Based Bobber?

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will focus on a more comfortable riding stance, best suited for long distance journeys

Royal Enfield has a strong grasp of the 350cc segment with bestsellers like Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 350. Such a wide range of options are unbeatable by any other brand. Coming soon is the Goan Classic 350 that will further strengthen Royal Enfield’s entry-level portfolio. Goan Classic 350 name is likely to be used for the bobber-style motorcycle that has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent months.

How is Goan Classic 350 different from Classic 350?

As the name suggests, Goan Classic 350 will be similar to Classic 350. But the bobber version will have some unique features, one of which will be taller handlebars. This is a signature feature of bobber motorcycles. A taller handlebar is usually associated with greater comfort across long distance rides.

However, the experience may vary depending on the user’s height and other physical traits. A taller handlebar also offers other benefits such as improved back posture, better control and handling across steeper terrain and greater stability.

Goan Classic 350 could also see changes in the seat design and seat height. A test mule spotted recently was seen with a rear pillion seat. This could be made available via a separate variant or as an accessory. The bobber 350 could also have slightly forward set footpegs. Test mule sightings also reveal that Goan Classic 350 will have a different exhaust tip. As a result, it is likely that the exhaust note will also be distinct.

One can also see some cosmetic touch-ups exclusively for the bobber version. For example, one of the test mules was spotted with teal-coloured tyre walls, similar to white-walled tyres. This again is a signature feature associated with vintage motorcycles popular in the 60s. Overall, Goan Classic 350 carries a higher ratio of retro flavour in comparison to other 350cc Royal Enfield bikes.

Goan Classic 350 specs, performance

Most of the hardware for the bobber version will be the same as Classic 350. Typical bobber motorcycles have a longer wheelbase. But that’s not the case with the Goan Classic 350. Royal Enfield has favoured a mild bobber look and feel, instead of going for a full-fledged makeover. The latter could have necessitated major tweaks to the platform, which in turn will increase development and production cost. Goan Classic 350 will have the same 1,390 mm of wheelbase as Classic 350.

Suspension and braking setup will also be common. Classic 350 has 41 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm of travel. At rear, the bike has twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm disc and 270 mm disc, at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is standard. Powering the Goan Classic 350 will be the 349cc air-oil cooled, single cylinder engine. It churns out 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.