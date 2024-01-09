RE Himalayan 450 Raid Will Offer More Off-road-worthy Kit – Launch In 2027

As Himalayan 450 Raid will focus on off-road tracks, it will get a unique set of features and equipment

While the all-new Himalayan 450 comes across as a capable ADV bike, there seems to be more wiggle room in terms of extreme off-roading capabilities. As a solution, Royal Enfield is developing an off-road-focused version of the Himalayan 450. To be called the RE Himalayan 450 Raid, the bike will cater to aspiring enthusiasts as well as professionals.

RE Himalayan 450 Raid – New equipment

Off-road tracks can vary significantly, which may require the user to adjust the suspension. The changes may also be needed based on the user’s weight and riding preferences. Himalayan 450 Raid will be suitably placed, as it will have fully adjustable front and rear suspension. The existing model has 43MM USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension.

Both front and rear wheels have 200 mm of travel. With the adjustable suspension, users should also be able to get a higher ground clearance. The current model already offers a sizable 230 mm of ground clearance. In comparison, KTM 390 Adventure has 200 mm of ground clearance.

Some off-road environments may necessitate a higher ground clearance, which is where the Himalayan 450 Raid can deliver better results. Royal Enfield may also be looking to reduce the kerb weight of Himalayan 450 Raid. It can be achieved with the use of rally-ready components. The existing Himalayan 450 has a kerb weight of 196 kg.

Himalayan 450 Raid will be getting most of the off-road focused equipment as standard. It includes the engine and rally sump guards and knuckle guards. As of now, Hero MotoCorp is acing the extreme off-road-worthy equipment territory with Pro variant for Xpulse 200. Royal Enfield will soon follow Hero’s footsteps.

Himalayan 450 Raid performance

Another key upgrade will be tubeless spoke wheels. These will be offered as standard with Himalayan 450 Raid. Royal Enfield already uses the tubeless spoke wheels for the standard model, but only for export markets. It is currently not offered in India, as it needs approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards. This process may take some time. Tubeless spoke wheels are preferred, as they offer the best of both worlds.

Powering the bike will be the 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that generates 40.02 PS of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Himalayan 450 Raid will be getting a new exhaust, which can help boost performance with better airflow. A lightweight profile can also help increase power to weight ratio.

Himalayan 450 Raid launch in 2027

It is believed that Himalayan 450 Raid will be launched in 2026. However, recent reports indicate that the launch has been delayed by a few months. As a result, there’s a high probability that Himalayan 450 Raid will be launched in early 2027.

With the updated equipment and features, Himalayan 450 Raid will be priced higher in comparison to the standard model. The existing model is available in the price range of Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakh. Himalayan 450 Raid could be offered at a price of around Rs 3.5 lakh. This will closely match the pricing of next-gen KTM 390 Adventure.

