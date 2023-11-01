Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specs Leaked – Ride Modes Included

The new Sherpa 450 engine with 452cc, 4V head, DOHC, liquid cooling, 42mm throttle body, ride-by-wire are primary highlights of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

With Hero MotoCorp starting the adventure tourer segment in India with Impulse, this segment has seen unprecedented growth. Both pseudo and real ADVs have come out since then. Most recent of the bunch is Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. Specs for the motorcycle have been leaked for the first time, revealing key details.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specs Leaked

The new Himalayan 452 is based on a brand-new platform that will spawn multiple body styles in the future. The Sherpa 450 engine is the main highlight of this motorcycle and is of prime importance for Royal Enfield, stepping into a new direction with vehicular technology. This new engine displaces 452cc and has a compression ratio of 11.5:1.

It is a single-cylinder engine with a 4V head along with a complex DOHC setup. This is the first Royal Enfield to get liquid-cooling architecture too. Royal Enfield has thrown in a 42mm throttle body as well. All of these attributes help in achieving 40 PS of peak power at 8000 RPM and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5500 RPM.

Slip and assist clutch, ride-by-wire system and a 6-speed gearbox are highlight features too. Himalayan 452 boasts a semi-dry sump and takes 10W40 semi-synthetic engine oil. Oil quantity not mentioned. According to Royal Enfield, not a single bolt on Himalayan 452 is carried over from Himalayan 411.

The new twin-spar steel tubular frame is all new and should unlock more potential over Himalayan 411’s frame where off-road and on-road performance is concerned. This frame is suspended by 43mm USD front forks from Showa and a rear mono-shock type suspension. Suspension travel is 200 mm at both ends.

Leaked specs reveal larger dimensions and better kit

Just like current Himalayan 411, Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 packs a 21-inch front wheel with 90/90-21 rubber and a 17-inch rear wheel with 140/80-17 rubber. Both tyres are of dual-purpose type from CEAT. Front brake setup includes a 320 mm ventilated disc with a double piston calliper and a 270 mm rear ventilated disc with a single-piston calliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard and switchable.

Dimensionally, Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is 2245 mm long, 852 mm wide, 1316 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1510 mm. For context, Himalayan 411 measures 2190 mm long, 840 mm wide, 1370 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1465 mm. At 230 mm, ground clearance is up by 10 mm and at 196 kg, the whole package weighs less than that of current Himalayan 411 (kerb weight).

This is impressive considering all the upgraded kit and larger engine along with larger 17L fuel tank. The seat has height adjustability ranging between a seat height of 805 mm and 825 mm. The features include LED headlight, tail light and turn indicators, ride modes, Type-C USB charging port and the new 4-inch circular TFT instrument display with phone connectivity, Google Map integration and media controls.

Launch will happen in the coming days with 5 new colours on offer initially. Primary rivals include recently launched Triumph Scrambler 400X along with upcoming KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro and Hero Xpulse 440.

