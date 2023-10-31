Top 10 Things About Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 With Sherpa Engine

This is the first time Royal Enfield has incorporated a liquid-cooled engine setup and the new Himalayan 452 is the first RE to run it

Royal Enfield is on the verge of launching a brand new 452cc engine-based platform. There will be numerous variations of this platform. First of which, is Himalayan 452, which made its debut recently. Production has already commenced at their facility as well. In this post, we will cover top 10 things about the most anticipated motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield.

1. First ever liquid-cooled Royal Enfield

Starting with its Sherpa 450 engine, this is the first time Royal Enfield has incorporated a liquid-cooled setup in one of its motorcycles. This 452cc single-cylinder engine has a DOHC setup and it generates a healthy 40 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm peak torque. Royal Enfield has ensured that the torque spread is much wider than Himalayan 411.

2. First ever single-cylinder Royal Enfield with 6-speed gearbox

For the first time, Royal Enfield is offering a 6-speed gearbox with its single-cylinder lineup. This setup ensures better-optimised gearing along with a 6th gear that will significantly boost Himalayan 452’s high-speed touring capabilities. More number of gears brings better optimisation potential for the final drive.

3. First ever single-cylinder Royal Enfield to get USD front forks

After Super Meteor 650, Himalayan 452 is the second Royal Enfield and first single-cylinder Royal Enfield to get USD front forks. These Showa forks will ensure better handling characteristics and bring a certain level of structural rigidity to the whole package. Just like Himalayan 411, the newer model also gets an adjustable mono-shock rear suspension setup.

4. First ever Royal Enfield to get company’s new TFT instrumentation

One of the primary highlights of Himalayan 452 has to be its new circular TFT instrument screen. This screen is significantly larger than RE’s tripper display. Not just larger, this new unit is significantly more advanced as well. Apart from showing usuals, it supports full Google Maps, music controls, telephony controls, compass and more. There will be connected tech too, with smartphone application. Switchgear gets additional buttons to control this system.

5. All-LED lighting

Himalayan 452 is the first RE to get LED tail lights integrated into its rear turn indicator housings. The actual turn indicators are LED too and so are its headlights. The headlight unit looks similar to the one found on Super Meteor 650. We hope the company offers auxiliary light accessory options, considering it is an adventure tourer.

6. Off-road worthy hardware

The name Himalayan signifies the bike’s off-road lineage ever since this nameplate debuted with Himalayan 411. With Himalayan 452, RE has offered 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, knobby dual-purpose tubed tyres from CEAT, long travel suspension at front and back, switchable ABS, upswept exhaust and a large beak to protect front end on landings. Off-road pegs, upright posture, and ergonomics supporting standing and riding are notable too.

7. Cross-country touring hardware

Since Himalayan 452 is an adventurer tourer, it has quite some hardware to prove its touring credentials. The tall windscreen, upright handlebar, comfy seating posture, and tilted instrument screen ensure fatigue-free riding only limited by the biological capabilities of rider. Provision for luggage is in abundance, front and rear frame will accommodate saddle bags and jerry cans and there is a built-in luggage rack as well. Fuel tank should carry around 20L of petrol, for a better tank range.

8. All-new chassis

As revealed by Royal Enfield, Himalayan 452 is an all-new motorcycle including its frame. The company said not even a single bolt was taken from the old bike. This gave Royal Enfield a clean slate on reflecting past experience and perfecting their version of single-cylinder adventure tourer formula. Most of the components including the switchgear are new as well.

9. Key rivals from other brands

When Himalayan 411 was launched, it primarily rivalled Hero Xpulse 200 in off-road and BMW G 310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure in touring scenarios. The new model gets fiercer competition in the form of Triumph Scrambler 400X along with upcoming motorcycles like Hero’s Xpulse 440 and KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro that will feature the newer 399cc engine.

10. Colours and expected price

Royal Enfield has shown Himalayan 452 in five different colours as of now. These include White with decals, Off-white, Nardo Grey with Blue stripes, Nardo Grey with Red stripes and Black with Gold highlights. The pricing is under wraps, but a ballpark of around Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 2.7 lakh seems to be logical for a motorcycle of this calibre.