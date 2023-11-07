Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Special Editions With Fairing Showcased At EICMA

At 2023 EICMA Show, there were two Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Special Editions displayed, where one of them had a handsome bikini fairing

India’s de facto classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has quite an extensive 350cc motorcycle range. Even though they are all very similar, Royal Enfield has successfully carved out distinct differences that define their character. Hunter 350 is by far the sportiest of all the 350s. At 2023 EICMA Show, Hunter 350 got even sportier with new Special Colour Editions.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Special Editions

Hunter 350 is one of the best selling 350cc motorcycles in India, after Classic 350. The motorcycle has quite an appeal, being the lightest and the most affordable Royal Enfield on sale. It has a scrambler-esque appeal and is quite sporty in its design. It primarily rivals TVS Ronin in India.

Taking this formula and exponentially increase the appeal, we get vastly different visual machines. At 2023 EICMA Show, there were two Special Editions of Hunter 350 showcased and one of them had a cool fairing and a whole Cafe- Racer appearance that currently Royal Enfield is lacking in 350cc space.

Main highlights of this machine are its fairing and attractive colour scheme. Starting with fairing, it is a semi fairing that extends slightly below its fuel tank. This build gets lower clip-on handlebars that will necessitate quite a lean. Front fairing extends over the instrument console, and provides decent wind protection. Seat and rear subframe are completely new and scream Cafe Racer.

Instrument cluster is now centrally mounted, unlike before. For the top half of the motorcycle, there is an interesting White and Pink colourway and for lower half, there is a dark Grey and Neon Yellow. Wheels get aero covers and there is an aftermarket free-flowing full system exhaust along with slick tyres for maximum track performance.

King Nerd 350

The second Special Edition of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is called King Nerd 350. This build doesn’t go on a componentry-replacing rampage. So, most of the components are identical to stock motorcycles. That said, this edition is more of an artistic and stylistic enhancement that displays individual personality. For starters, there is a Grey base coat a flashy Orange for contrast.

Contrast, it does. Fuel tank has artistic expressions in the form of patterns, also seen on custom rear subframe and rear cowl. Seat gets Orange horizontal stripes and below seat, there is a leather add-on with Orange contrast that should hold a water bottle perfectly. Handy while on the go. With King Nerd 350, tyres have been upsized too.

Wheels get aero covers along with a headlights cowl that reminds me of Royal Enfield’s own Scram 411. This cowl has a contrast Orange bezel that looks very youthful. The same King Nerd 350 is also displayed in another colourway, where Orange is replaced with Neon Yellow.