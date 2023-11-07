Royal Enfield HIM-E Electric Himalayan Unveiled With Himalayan Rally Edition

As opposed to the ADVs of the past, Royal Enfield HIM-E electric Himalayan testbed shows sustainable explorations on two wheels for the future

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has been taking significant strides to expand its portfolio. We recently saw the launch of Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450 will launch in the coming days. Now, Royal Enfield is taking steps in an all-new zero-emission direction by unveiling Electric Himalayan Testbed at 2023 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy.

Royal Enfield HIM-E Electric Himalayan Testbed

This is the hot stuff from Royal Enfield’s booth at 2023 EICMA Show. The new Electric Himalayan Testbed is to demonstrate what an electric Royal Enfield motorcycle could look like in the future. With this concept, Royal Enfield is actively pursuing sustainable explorations for future motorcycles. Not only sustainability, HIM-E boasts better performance at high altitudes as it doesn’t require oxygen to combust.

Being a spiritual home for Royal Enfield, Himalayas have been a calling for the brand. And, a major inspiration for developing Himalayan 411. Over the past seven years, Himalayan has been a global phenomenon in affordable adventure touring. Royal Enfield’s Electric Mobility team had been tasked with carving a creative yet, quintessentially Royal Enfield product.

This way, purpose and innovation meet with RE’s DNA. According to company, Electric Himalayan is not to cram as many batteries as possible in one motorcycle. But to allow rider to soak in the music of silence. So, a rider hears more of his surroundings and less of their motorcycle. Something which is not possible with regular Himalayan.

We can see that the main battery is a primary stress member of the frame. It looks robust and has a Spartan appeal. Round headlights, tall windscreen, gold-finished USD telescopic front forks, Ohlins rear mono-shock suspension, Red-finished frame, single-piece seat that even extends over its tank, custom cast swingarm, RE logo on motor casing, HIM-E branding on side panels are notable elements.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Edition Showcased at EICMA

The brand has a massive fan following with a slew of 350cc motorcycles and a few 650cc products. Now, its product portfolio will be expanded to incorporate a brand new platform with Sherpa 450 engine. This platform has debuted with the new Royal Enfield Himalayan. At 2023 EICMA Show, Royal Enfield showcased Rally Edition of new Himalayan.

With Rally Edition, Royal Enfield Himalayan is made slightly sleeker, especially at the rear. There is a new sub frame that looks much cleaner and minimal. Seat is flatter and there is no rack as well. Exhaust looks much beefier than regular Himalayan and adds to overall macho appeal of this off-road machine.

The body panel covering this rear subframe is also brand new and it has RALLY lettering too. Another highlight is knuckle guards that look sturdy and designed to take a beating. It also dons other accessories that we have detailed before.