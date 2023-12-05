Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ Launched – Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Initiative

Reown offers a wide range pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, allows for exchange and also facilitates sale of Royal Enfield models

Royal Enfield has launched a one-stop solution for customers to sell, purchase and exchange pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. Reown outlets will be spread across cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai and offer buyers a completely hassle-free experience with the guarantee of fair price, easy transfers and complete documentation.

Royal Enfield Launches ‘Reown’ Program

Buyers and biking aficionados in India, who find the cost of a brand-new Royal Enfield bike beyond their economic limits can take advantage of these Reown outlets to pick up a pre-owned bike at a fraction of the cost.

The love for a Royal Enfield motorcycle grows among the riding fraternity in the country. Purchasing such a bike that currently starts at Rs 1.93-2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and goes up to Rs 3.19-3.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 could be a difficult proposition.

To aid this, the company has introduced Reown which gives access to buyers of pre-owned motorcycles. The outlets are backed by trust, convenience and assurance and are a one-stop solution for a wide range of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Bikes on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks

Customers have access to both in-store and online services. They can sell or exchange their existing Royal Enfield bike and will be assisted through the process by a relationship manager for a hassle-free selling or exchange experience. Customers wishing to sell their bikes will have to fill up a form, to book an inspection.

Each pre-owned bike undergoes a series of 200+ technical and mechanical checks and defective parts are replaced by genuine parts at Royal Enfield service centers. On purchasing a pre-owned motorcycle, the buyers are offered brand warranty and 2 free services while sellers can avail loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000 on genuine motorcycle accessories on their next purchase of a new Royal Enfield motorcycle.

To ensure this sale, exchange and upgrade with ease, Royal Enfield has also entered into a partnership with HDFC and IDFC to offer buyers attractive finance options. Adroit Auto is offering its services for doorstep evaluation of motorcycles while Shriram Group will enable buyers to upgrade from other two-wheeler brands to Royal Enfield models.

In related news, Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the Himalayan 450 in India. It is priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for base Kaza Brown shade, while the top-of-the-line Hanle Black colour carries a price tag of Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). In October, the company updated the RE Meteor 350 with new features and colour options and a brand new Aurora trim level has been added.