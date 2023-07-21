Royal Enfield Sales Breakup June 2023 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, despite being a relatively new entrant, has significantly surpassed sales of Bullet, Meteor and Electra in the 350cc segment

Royal Enfield total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 77,109 units, up from 61,407 units sold in June 2022. RE has posted growth in domestic sales on a YoY basis while exports fell. However on a MoM basis, it was domestic sales that finished in the red while exports increased substantially.

Total domestic sales stood at 67,495 units in June 2023. This was a YoY growth of 34.28 percent over 50,265 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 4.66 percent from 70,795 units sold in May 2023.

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales June 2023

It was RE Classic 350 that topped the company’s sales charts last month. The RE Classic was at No. 9 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in June 2023. Sales improved by 6.12 percent YoY to 27,003 units in June 2023, up from 25,425 units sold in June 2022. Classic 350 currently commands a 40.01 percent in the company lineup. MoM sales also grew by 2.48 percent from 26,350 units sold in May 2023 when share percent had stood at 37.22.

RE Hunter was at No. 2 with sales of 16,162 units in June 2023. It currently commands a 23.95 percent share. MoM sales dipped 14.35 percent from 18,869 units sold in May 2023. Next in line was the Bullet 350 with 8,019 units sold in the past month. This was a 36.08 percent YoY growth from 5,893 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 2,126 units volume growth. MoM sales dipped 3.55 percent from 8,314 units sold in May 2023. Royal Enfield is in the process of launching the new Bullet 350 which has been spied on test on numerous occasions with launch date set for August 30.

De-growth on YoY and MoM basis was seen in the case of RE Meteor 350 which dipped 20.60 percent YoY and 2.28 percent MoM to 6,864 units. There were 8,645 units and 7,024 units sold in June 2022 and May 2023 respectively. The RE Meteor has also been spied on and appears to be based on top-spec Supernova trim.

Electra 350 (4,320 units) and Himalayan 3,255units) both posted YoY de-growth while sales of the 650 Twins dipped to 1,412 units in June 2023 from 1,425 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved significantly by 45.57 percent over just 970 units sold in May 2023. It sales list also included RE Super Meteor of which the company sold 460 units in the past month, a 45.11 percent MoM de-growth from 838 units sold in May 2023.

RE Exports June 2023

Total exports in June 2023 stood at 9,614 units, down 13.71 percent over 11,142 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 44.22 percent when compared to 6,666 units sold in May 2023. Every model on the list posted a YoY de-growth while on a MoM basis, sales growth was seen for each of the Royal Enfield offerings.

The export list was headed by Meteor 350 with 2,135 units exported in June 2023, down 38.77 percent over 3,487 units sold in June 2022. This was a 1,352 unit volume de-growth with the Meteor commanding a 22.21 percent share on the export list. MoM exports improved by 65.12 percent from 1,293 units shipped in May 2023.

Hunter 350 exports stood at 2,113 units last month. This was MoM growth of 63.04 percent from 1,296 units sold in May 2023. The export list also included Classic 350 at No. 3 with 2,048 units shipped relating to a 20.99 percent YoY de-growth while MoM exports surged by 34.21 percent from 1,526 units shipped in May 2023.

Super Meteor had 1,516 units exported last month relating to a 14.67 percent MoM growth. RE 650 Twins (921 units) and Himalayan (881 units) both posted YoY de-growth of 53.11 and 71.57 percent respectively. MoM exports however, went up by 32.71 percent for 650 Twins and 64.67 percent in the case of RE Himalayan.