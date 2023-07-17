Top 10 Motorcycles June 2023 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Classic 350, Unicorn

Hero Splendor was the best-selling motorcycle in the top 10 list in June 2023 commanding a 31 percent share

Unlike top 10 two wheeler sales in June 2023, which posted a YoY de-growth, motorcycle sales in June 2023 improved 10.52 percent YoY. There were a total of 7,66,978 units sold last month, up 10.52 percent from 6,93,999 units sold in June 2022.

It was however, a de-growth on a MoM basis when compared to 8,64,427 units sold in May 2023. It was only the Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe that reported lower YoY sales while every other model on the list has seen sales growth.

Top 10 Motorcycles June 2023

Hero Splendor topped the list with 2,38,340 units sold last month. This was a 12.03 percent de-growth as against 2,70,923 units sold in June 2022 leading to a dip of 32,583 units in terms of volumes. Hero Splendor commanded a 31.08 percent share on this list. Honda Shine was at No. 2 with 1,31,920 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 4.74 percent YoY growth over 1,25,947 units sold in June 2022.

Next there was the Bajaj Pulsar with 1,07,208 units sold, up 28.05 percent YoY from 83,723 units sold in June 2022. Bajaj Pulsar has stood at No. 2 in May 2023 with sales of 1,28,403 units thus relating to a MoM de-growth. Bajaj Pulsar currently commands a 13.98 percent share on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in June 2023.

Splendor, Shine and Pulsar were the only 3 motorcycles to cross the 1 lakh unit mark. At No. 4 was the HF Deluxe with a 21.10 percent YoY de-growth. Sales dipped to 89,275 units in June 2023 from 1,13,155 units sold in June 2022 relating to a dip in volumes by 23,880 units.

Hero Passion sales went up by 156.22 percent YoY to 47,554 units, up from 18,560 units sold in June 2022. It was also in June 2023 that the company introduced the new Passion Plus priced at Rs 76,301. This 100cc commuter motorcycle takes on the Honda Livo, Bajaj Platina, TVS Radeon, etc. in its segment.

Bajaj Platina, TVS Raider, Apache

Lower down the list was the Bajaj Platina. Sales improved 31.80 percent YoY to 36,550 units, up from 27,732 units sold in June 2022. Positive sales were seen both for the TVS Raider and Apache. Raider sales were up by 192.79 percent to 34,309 units in June 2022 from 11,718 units sold in June 2022. Increased demand was also seen for the Apache, sales of which improved by 68.05 percent to 28,127 units in June 2023 from 16,737 units sold in June 2022.

The list also included RE Classic 350 with 27,003 units sold last month relating to a YoY growth of 6.21 percent from 25,425 units sold in June 2022. The highest improvement in sales was seen for Unicorn, sales of which zoomed 33687.34 percent from 79 units sold in June 2022 to 26,692 units in the past month.