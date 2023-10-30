Royal Enfield Scram 450 (Himalayan Based) Render In Multiple Colourways

In the slew of planned future products, Royal Enfield Scram 450 is one of the most attractive

The cat is out of the bag and we all know that Royal Enfield Scram 450 is coming. We have been witnessing test mules of Scram 450 since May 2022. It was first spied testing alongside its ADV sibling Himalayan 450. These are likely to be sold alongside the current Himalayan and Scram 411. Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of Scram 450. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 Render

There is a new platform under development at Royal Enfield. This 450cc platform boasts a more tech-savvy engine with greater power and torque reserves. It is said to get a 6-speed gearbox, liquid cooling, LED lighting, and a lot more. It is evident that Royal Enfield Scram 450 will be pitted below Himalayan 450. We say this because there is a lot of equipment on Himalayan 450 which Scram 450 lacks.

For instance, Scram 450 lacks front USD forks, split seats, rear luggage rack, spoked wheels, front windshield and some more. All of these are found on Himalayan 450. Our render encapsulates all of these elements based on test mules spotted till now. The name could be Scram 450 or the company may be inclined to go with other names like Guerrilla 450, trademarked already.

Pratyush Rout has stuck to classic Royal Enfield design DNA that the brand used on Scram 411. Fuel tank on Scram 450 render is similar to that of Himalayan 450. Our render has a colour-coded tank extension too, with Royal Enfield lettering. Fuel tank gets Royal Enfield logo too. Our render has an attractive ribbed single-piece seat, a clean tail section along with LED turn indicators.

Scram 450 gets a circular instrument console that is tilted toward rider. This ensures that the information on that screen will be in rider’s peripheral vision at all times. Other styling elements on Scram 450 render are coded headlight cowl, fork gaiters, LED turn indicators, and a cleaner overall profile.

Specs & Features

Himalayan 450 is on the verge of launching, with production commenced recently. Scram 450 may launch at a later date. That said, there can be further revisions if Royal Enfield deems it worthy. Our renders replicate some of design attributes that Royal Enfield has previously implemented in terms of colours, branding and finishes.

The new engine is a 450cc unit that gets liquid cooling and DOHC. There is a high possibility that this new engine may develop over 40 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. In contrast, 411cc engine that currently powers Himalayan and Scram 411 makes 24 bhp and 32 Nm.

Modern features like a 6-speed gearbox and liquid cooling will be offered. Launch timeline is not yet confirmed officially. Given company’s history of extensive testing, Royal Enfield Scram 450 will be launched somewhere in mid-2023 or beyond. When launched, the main rivals for Scram 450 are Triumph Scrambler 400X and upcoming KTM 390 Enduro, that is spotted testing alongside 390 Adventure and Hero’s Xpulse 440.