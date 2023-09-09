Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rendered Ahead Of Launch

The same 648cc parallel twin engine as other 650cc RE bikes is likely, generating 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque

Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup has been a runaway success since their debut. The company has launched three different body styles based on this platform – Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650. One of the upcoming products based on this platform is Shotgun 650 and TripleLines Youtube channel has created a tasteful render of this vehicle.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rendered – Prettiest Royal Enfield 650?

The name Shotgun 650 is rumoured and is an adaptation of SG 650 concept. It was a radical new design that would take on the likes of other bobber-style motorcycles. Even though SG 650 was Bobber-style concept, production version test mules have been spotted with a pillion seat. TripleLine Youtube channel’s render follows the recent spy shots, featuring a pillion seat.

For starters, Royal Enfield will use a similar platform on Shotgun 650 that it offers on Super Meteor 650. Main frame is slightly different from than Interceptor and Continental GT. It resembles the one used on Super Meteor 650 and the one featured on SG 650 concept.

Latest test mules have revealed a long wheelbase. Probably longer than Super Meteor 650. The render takes a similar direction as well. We can see a substantial-looking headlight clamp, similar to the one seen on Scram 411. There is a round LED headlight along with round indicators and tail lights.

TripleLine’s render has a bubble effect on the short windscreen, which adds a lot of character. There is a USD telescopic front suspension setup and twin shock absorber setup at the rear. Instrument cluster, switchgear, and other features will be shared with Super Meteor 650.

As seen in the render and recent spy shots, Shotgun 650 features alloy wheels. These might be machined wheels with a dual-tone effect too. Tear-drop shape fuel tank, retro body panels and vintage charm captivate the audience. Engine bay is kept black, to add a sense of sportiness. Wheel setup could probably be 19” or 18” at the front and 17” at back.

Riding posture on Shotgun 650 is less relaxed when compared to Super Meteor 650 and has a sporty edge to it. However, it doesn’t look as committed as Continental GT 650. This should enable a neutral riding posture. Dual exhausts have been kept in black finish too, as opposed to the chrome finish on Super Meteor 650.

The same 648cc parallel twin engine as the other three engines is highly likely. As seen with its 350cc lineup, Royal Enfield may tune this engine for Shotgun 650 slightly to establish a unique character. This engine develops 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Spy shot frequency seems to have reduced and launch could happen in 2024.