500cc+ Motorcycle Sales September 2023 – RE 650, Z900, Hayabusa, Ninja

Once the best-sellers, RE 650 Twins have been sidelined by Super Meteor 650 to take the crown in 500cc+ motorcycle sales September 2023

After 300cc to 500cc motorcycle sales, Big bike sales in September 2023 resulted on a rather positive note too. The 500cc+ motorcycle sales September 2023 favoured Royal Enfield like clockwork owing to the affordability of RE’s 650cc platform based motorcycles. In total, big bikes sold 3,689 units in September 2023, which yielded 76.25% YoY growth over 2,093 units sold last year. Volume gain was 1,596 units YoY.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales September 2023

The highest-selling 500cc+ motorcycle is the relatively newer Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, followed by 650 Twins comprising Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with 2,039 units and 1,280 units respectively. 650 Twins saw a 25.15% YoY decline, losing 430 units in volume along the way. Super Meteor 650 had a 55.27% market share and 650 Twins 34.70%.

In total, Royal Enfield sold 3,319 big bikes last month with 90% market share in 500cc+ motorcycle sales. Next in line is India’s favourite 4-cylinder bike Kawasaki Z900 with 151 units sold, registering 71.59% YoY growth over 88 units sold a year ago. In 4th place, we have Suzuki Hayabusa with 58 units sold. This is impressive considering Hayabusa sold 0 units in August 2023.

Hayabusa showed 61.11% YoY growth and gained 22 units in volume YoY. In 5th place, we have Triumph Street Triple with 51 units sold, registering 325% YoY growth with 39 units gained in volume YoY and becoming the highest-selling triple-cylinder motorcycle in India. Kawasaki Z650, Versys 650 and Ninja 650 secured 6th, 7th and 8th positions respectively.

Kawasaki Z650, Versys 650 and Ninja 650 sold 19, 17 and 16 units with positive growth of 137%, 750% and 60% YoY growth respectively. Triumph Trident 660 sold 12 units last month and sales more than halved YoY at a 57.14% YoY decline, losing 16 units in volume YoY.

Big bikes with single-digit sales

Triumph Tiger 900, Speed Twin 900 and Harley-Davidson Nightster sold 5 units each. Nightster showed 150% YoY growth and Speed Twin 900 25% YoY growth, while Tiger 900 halved its sales YoY. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 107 sold 4 units each, with Speed Twin 1200 showing 20% YoY decline.

Kawasaki Z650RS, Versys 1000, Triumph Bonneville T100 and Street Scrambler sold 3 units each in September 2023. Except for Bonneville T100 with 200% YoY growth, others didn’t see any positive growth. Triumph Rocket III is the motorcycle with world’s largest production engine and it sold 2 units last month, registering 77.78% YoY decline over 9 units sold last year.

Aprilia RS660, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Heritage Classic, Fat Bob, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T120 and Kawasaki Vulcan S all sold 1 units each, with no positive growth to register.

Big bikes with 0 sales

Lastly, we have motorcycles that didn’t see any buyers last month. These include Honda Goldwing, CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Fat Boy 114, 883 Iron, Standard, Street Bob, Triumph Tiger 660, Tiger 1200, Bonneville Bobber and Suzuki V-Strom 650.

For a very long time, Honda has been selling zero big bikes in India. This could be concerning for BigWing dealers and a price revision across Honda big bikes can prove fruitful for one of the most iconic motorcycle brand in the world.