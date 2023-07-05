Seltos Facelift 2023 TVC – Which Variants Offer The Best Value?

Seltos facelift HTK+, HTX and HTX+ seem desirable, although these will be missing out on key upgrades such as ADAS

Kia has unveiled the Seltos facelift, which gets a comprehensive range of updates. Bookings are scheduled to commence from July 14. Prices will be revealed subsequently. Variants on offer are HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. Listed below are variant-wise features, which will help understand which variants offer the best value.

Seltos facelift 2023 HTE variant features

Base-spec HTE variant of Seltos facelift does not get any of the new updates. It continues to be targeted at folks with limited budget. Some key highlights include halogen projector headlamps, R16 steel wheels, shark fin antenna, 4.2-inch full digital cluster, C-Type USB charger, 12V power outlet and rear AC vent. There is no infotainment system and no speakers with HTE variant of 2023 Seltos facelift. Engine options include the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor with 6-speed manual and the 1.5-litre diesel with 6 iMT.

Seltos facelift 2023 HTK, HTK+ features

Some key highlights of Seltos facelift 2023 HTK variant include projector fog lamps, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all door speakers and front tweeters, front parking sensors, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, driver rear view monitor and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors. Powertrain options are the same as base-spec HTE variant.

Seltos facelift 2023 HTK+ has additional features such as Star Map LED DRLs, R16 hyper metallic alloys, leather wrapped gear knob, sound mood lamps and remote engine start stop. Seltos facelift 2023 HTK+ gets key updates such as the panoramic sunroof. This will be available with only the 1.5-litre turbo petrol variant. HTK+ is the only trim level to have all three engine options. The turbo-petrol motor will be available with 6iMT only.

Seltos facelift 2023 HTX, HTX+ features

Seltos facelift 2023 HTX and HTX+ variants seem to offer the best value. Some key highlights of HTX variant include Crown Jewel LED headlamps, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, R17 matte grey alloy wheels (MT/iMT) and R17 crystal cut alloy wheels (IVT/AT). Inside, HTX variant has leather-wrapped interiors, smart air purifier, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice commands, Alexa support, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, drive modes and traction control modes (sand / mud / snow).

Seltos facelift 2023 HTX+ gets additional features such as all-black interiors, brown leather seats, full-digital 10.25-inch colour LCD MID, front ventilated seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, BOSE premium sound system with 8 speakers and UV protected windshield and door windows. HTX has engine options of the 1.5-litre NA petrol (6MT, IVT) and 1.5-litre diesel (6iMT, 6AT). HTX+ gets the 1.5-litre turbo petrol (6iMT, 7DCT) and 1.5-litre diesel (6iMT).

Seltos facelift 2023 GTX+, X Line features

Folks who want full access can choose the GTX+ and X Line variants of 2023 Seltos facelift. GTX+ has features such as R18 crystal cut glossy black alloy wheels, dual sports exhaust (turbo petrol only), glossy black roof rack, black leather seats, sporty alloy pedals, 360° camera with blind view monitor, paddle shifters and electric parking brake with auto hold. Take a look at the 2023 Seltos TVC below.

ADAS features include forward collision warning and forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and lane following assist, smart cruise control with stop & go, leading vehicle departure alert, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

Seltos facelift 2023 X Line gets additional features such as sage green leather seats with chevron pattern and an 8-inch heads-up display. Engine options for Seltos facelift 2023 GTX+ and X Line variants include the 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 7DCT and 1.5-litre diesel with 6AT.