Simple Dot One Name Registered – New Affordable Scooter, 180 Km Range

Simple Dot One will be the next electric scooter from Simple Energy – It will be priced lower than the existing Simple One

The buzz around EVs seems to have reduced a little. The primary reason for this could be the reduced subsidy under the FAME II scheme. That said, this has enabled EV makers to launch lower-spec electric scooters at an affordable price point. Ola launched S1 Air and Ather launched 450S.

Relatively newer entrant in the EV world is Simple Energy. The company recently launched its maiden product after a prolonged delay. Deliveries began in June 2023. Now, sources reveal that Simple Energy is developing its affordable lineup of electric scooters. The first of them will be called Simple Dot One. And this Dot lineup will sit below Simple Energy’s ‘Simple’ lineup.

Simple Dot One – People’s Champ?

When we first saw the name Simple Dot One, we thought this could be Simple Energy’s new charger or something of that sort. That is because Ather Energy, its stark rival, calls their charger a ‘Dot Charger’. However, our sources have confirmed that Simple Dot One will in fact be a new model lineup from Simple Energy. This lineup will take the name Dot, followed by a number of iterations or generations it will spawn in the future. Like Dot One, Dot Two, Dot Three, and so on and so forth.

Simple Energy already follows a similar strategy with its flagship Simple lineup. Simple One is the first model, while future generations will take Simple Two, Simple Three, Simple Four and the likes. Just like Polestar does with its vehicles. In a previous post, we covered the company’s trademark applications ranging from Simple Two to Simple Ten along with Simple Vision, Simple Gravity and Simple Vision25. Simple Dot range will probably take a similar approach.

What to expect?

As revealed by our sources, this will be a lower-spec model by Simple Energy. They also mentioned a range of around 180 km. It is likely to come with a smaller battery and fewer features than the Simple One. As of now, Simple One packs quite a lot and trumps its rivals on paper. 5 kWh battery, 212 km of range from a single charge are segment-leading.

Performance-wise, Simple One promises 8.5 kW of peak power (11.4 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque. It has petal disc brakes and CBS (Combined Braking System) and an impressive 30L boot space. We can see slight reductions in these numbers with Simple Dot One. The impressive large touchscreen dashboard could make way for a non-touch unit.

Simple Dot One will be similar in design to the Simple One. There could be slight cost-cutting in componentry to price it aggressively. Debut of the new Simple Dot One is expected in October this year while deliveries are expected to start later this year or early next year.