Skoda Launched Kushaq Onyx Plus, Slavia Ambition Plus – Gets Dashcam

Kushaq Onyx Plus trim costs Rs. 80,000 less than Onyx and Slavia Ambition Plus costs Rs. 70,000 less than Ambition – While offering more kit

Skoda India has launched Onyx Plus trim with Kushaq SUV and Ambition Plus trim with Slavia sedan. Both trims with their vehicles, get enhanced design attributes along with exclusive exchange and corporate offers. These exciting offers are for limited time period and will uplift Indian buyer’s interest towards these Czech offerings during the festive season.

Kushaq Onyx Plus And Slavia Ambition Plus

Skoda and Volkswagen have fared well under their India 2.0 strategy. Slavia and Virtus sedan along with Kushaq and Taigun SUVs are part of this India 2.0 strategy. Skoda now identifies as a maker of India’s safest, highest-rated and crash-tested cars in India.

Kushaq Onyx Plus gets a manual transmission only. While Slavia Ambition Plus gets both manual and automatic options. Kushaq Onyx Plus trim costs Rs. 11,59,000 (ex-sh). While Slavia Ambition Plus costs Rs. 12,49,000 for manual and Rs. 13,79,000 for automatic (both ex-sh).

The most VFM trims?

The pricing seems to be very attractive and competitive. We say this because Kushaq Onyx Plus 1.0L TSI MT costs Rs. 11.59 lakh, which is Rs. 80,000 less than Onyx Edition 1.0L TSI MT (prices ex-sh). It costs less while offering 16″ Grus alloy wheels, window chrome garnish, grill garnish, trunk chrome garnish and more.

Skoda is offering Kushaq Onyx Plus in two colours only – Candy White and Carbon Steel. Slavia Ambition Plus starts from Rs. 12.49 lakh for 1.0L TSI MT combo. In essence, new Ambition Plus 1.0L TSI MT costs Rs. 70,000 less than Ambition 1.0L TSI MT. Just like Kushaq Only Plus, Slavia Ambition Plus gets added chrome on front grill, trunk and doors.

Another standout feature of the new Slavia Ambition Plus trim is an all-new in-built dashcam unit. This is segment-first and a quality-of-life feature addition that will definitely be appreciated by prospective buyers.

Specs & Features

Both Skoda Slavia and Kushaq gets a 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI engine option. The former makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm while the latter kicks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 7-speed DSG.

The Czech brand is not offering these new Plus trims with the higher-spec 1.5L turbo petrol engine. Safety includes up to 6 airbags, TCS, ESC, ABS, 5-star crash safety tested by GNCAP and more. These new trims are limited time period only and are subject to change at Skoda’s discretion.

At Rs. 11.59 lakh, Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus trim offers alloy wheels that Onyx Edition lacks and still costs Rs. 80,000 less. This is a good proposition. Kushaq rivals newly launched Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder and its cousin VW Taigun.

In case of Slavia Ambition Plus, it is the first and only sedan of its class to feature a built-in dashcam. It goes against Hyundai Verna, Honda City and its platform partner Volkswagen Virtus.