Skoda Discounts December 2023 Soars Till Rs. 2.66 Lakh – Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq, Slavia and Kushaq are being offered at a special year-end discount valid till 31st December 2023

While Tata Motors and Jeep India have announced year-end discounts, it is now Skoda Auto that has rolled out year-end discounts across its portfolio. Buyers can now avail the Skoda Kodiaq, Slavia and Kushaq at a discount of up to Rs 2.66 lakh on MY2023 range valid till 31st December 2023. However, it may be mentioned that these discounts and benefits vary according to dealership, stocks, variant and colour options.

Skoda Slavia Year-end Discounts December 2023

Several automakers are rolling out year-end discounts to clear existing inventory and meet sales targets. These discounts are also set to lure buyers coupled with attractive schemes and benefits such as extended warranties, loyalty packages and special discounts for corporate buyers.

Starting with the Skoda Slavia mid-sized sedan, which is currently priced between Rs 10.89 lakh – Rs 19.19 lakh. It is now being offered at a discount of upto Rs 1.50 lakh. This includes a corporate discount, exchange bonus and complimentary maintenance for four years or 60,000km. The Slavia is powered by a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine and 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine both of which get mated to manual and automatic gearbox options.

Kushaq discounts and benefits

Skoda Kushaq 5-seater SUV, currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh-19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), sees discounts and benefits upto Rs 1.25 lakh. Buyers are also offered a complementary 4 years/60,000 km service package. The Kushaq draws its power via the same engine and transmission options as seen on the Slavia.

Skoda Kodiaq, 7 seater SUV, gets special year-end discounts across all trim levels. The L&K variant which was earlier priced at Rs 41.95 lakh (ex-sh) is now down to Rs 39.99 lakh, lower by Rs 1.96 lakh. The base Style trim is now at Rs 38.5 lakh while the Sportline carries a price tag of Rs 39.92 lakh following these year-end discounts which also include exchange benefits of Rs 40,000 and corporate discount of Rs 30,000 along with the 4 year/60,000 km service package. It is powered by a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels.

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Elegance Editions – Launched

Late last month, Skoda launched Kushaq and Slavia Elegance editions with prices start from Rs 17.52 lakh going up to Rs 19.51 lakh. This means that buyers have to pay out Rs 20,000 more for the Elegance Editions above the over price of Style variants of Kushaq and Slavia which are currently priced from Rs 17.32 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Both these editions are based on their top-spec Style trims and exclusively offered to the 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine making 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque with transmission options of 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG automatic.

What is special to the Elegance Editions of the Slavia and Kushaq is that they both have ‘Elegance’ lettering on the B Pillar, new Deep Black exterior colour option with chrome accents, new scuff plates, side body moulding, lower bumper garnish and logo projection on ORVMS. The Skoda Slavia Elegance rides on new 17 inch Ving alloy wheels while the Kushaq Elegance gets 17 inch Vega dual tone alloy wheels.

The interiors of these special edition models also sport some premium up dates with seat cushions and steering wheel displaying ‘Elegance’ badging, chrome accents on door sills and attractive fabric mats. Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions also receive a larger 10 inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity and electrically adjustable seating.