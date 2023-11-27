Skoda Launched Kushaq And Slavia Elagance Edition Starting Rs. 17.52 Lakh

Only the 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI EVO engine is on offer with Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions with 148 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6MT or 7DCT

Volkswagen and Skoda Group have been on the offensive in Indian car market by launching a bunch of limited edition vehicles. Latest from Volkswagen are Sound Edition for Taigun and Virtus. Latest from Skoda are Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition produced in limited numbers. Price starts from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-sh) for Elegance Edition.

Skoda Launched Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition

Where variant lineup is concerned, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elagance Edition are positioned above top-spec Style trim. Skoda didn’t specify the number of units produced for both. But until production numbers for Elegance Edition are met, they are the top-spec trims in their respective lineups.

Where powertrains are concerned, only the 1.5L EVO TSI engine is offered with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options. As part of Elegance Edition, Skoda India is offering a new Deep Black colour. This gorgeous shade of pure black is perfectly complemented by a slew of chrome elements that add a touch of sophistication.

Chrome highlights can be seen in front grill, side body moulding at lower part of doors, lower bumper, trunk garnish and other areas. There is an Elegance badging on B-pillar finished in chrome too. Kushaq gets 17-inch Vega dual-tone alloy wheels and Slavia gets 16-inch Ving alloy wheels. ORVMs gets brand logo projection too.

On the inside, chrome door sill guards with Skoda branding, sporty aluminium pedals, attractive fabric mats, are some of the notable features. Exclusive with Elegance Edition are Elegance badge on steering wheel, cushions, neck rests and seatbelt cushion.

What do they pack?

Prices for Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition start from Rs. 17. 52 lakh for 1.5 EVO MT, Rs. 18.92 lakh for 1.5 EVO DSG variants. While Kushaq Elegance starts from Rs. 18.31 lakh for 1.5 EVO MT and Rs. 19.51 lakh for EVO DSG. All prices mentioned are ex-sh. The larger 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, electrically adjustable seats, illuminated footwell area, subwoofer are also on offer with Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions.

As per powertrains, both Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions get the same 1.5L TSI EVO 4-cylinder engine that generates 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG options are on offer too. Both vehicles get 5-star crash safety rating from GNCAP, which is commendable.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking on the new product action, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Elegance Edition of the Kushaq and Slavia will be launched as a limited offering. There has been a strong demand for a classic black colour on the Kushaq and Slavia.

All our product actions are based on evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach. The aesthetics, body colour and cosmetic aspects of the new, Elegance editions will appeal to customers with a keen design sense while continuing to offer immense value and pride of ownership.”