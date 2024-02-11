Skoda India Event On 27th Feb – New Era of Skoda Auto India Begins (EVs, New SUVs Incoming)

Strong auto sector growth in India has prompted OEMs to boost investments towards portfolio and capacity expansion

Skoda-Volkswagen’s India 2.0 project has turned out to be a success with popular products such as Kushaq/Taigun and Slavia/Virtus. As the Indian auto market is showing high growth potential, Skoda and Volkswagen will step-up focus on portfolio expansion. Upcoming Skoda and Volkswagen cars, part of India 2.5 roadmap, will include both EVs and ICE models.

New Era of Škoda

Skoda Auto India, which also includes Volkswagen India brand under its umbrella, has scheduled an event on 27th Feb 2024. Not much has been revealed. The invite reads, “As we step into the ‘New Era of Škoda’, we cordially invite you to join us for an important brand announcement.” This announcement has sparked speculation and excitement within the automotive community as enthusiasts eagerly await what could potentially be a groundbreaking revelation.

The event promises to mark a pivotal moment in Skoda’s journey in India. The brand has consistently been associated with innovation, performance, and cutting-edge technology, making it a formidable player in the competitive automotive market. With the cryptic invitation, Skoda has left the media and enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of the announcement and the possible innovations that might be unveiled.

The phrase “New Era of Škoda” suggests a transformative shift, indicating that the brand may be ready to redefine its identity in the Indian market. With EVs in focus, it is likely that Skoda is preparing to launch new gen EVs in India. Both Skoda and Volkswagen have been testing their EVs on Indian roads for quite some time. Skoda is likely to launch Enyaq iV in the coming months, while Volkswagen could launch the ID.4 GTX.

Skoda Enyaq iV specs, range

Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV utilizes Volkswagen’s MEB born-electric platform. This platform is also in use with other models such as Volkswagen ID 4 and Audi Q4 e-tron crossovers. Enyaq iV will be a 5-seat SUV, with length and width of 4,648 mm and 1,877 mm, respectively. In comparison, Skoda Kodiaq is only slightly longer at 4,699 mm. Enyaq test mules have been spotted on road tests in India. It appears that different models are being tested, with varying power outputs.

Most commonly spotted model is the Enyaq iV 80x, which is equipped with a 77-kWh battery. It supports DC fast charging of up to 125 kW. This is the highest configuration available with the Enyaq. With one motor each on the front and rear axle, Enyaq gets AWD capability. Total output is 265 hp. Enyaq iV 80x can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. As per WLTP standards, Enyaq iV 80x has a range of 513 km. Volkswagen also has plans to launch new EVs in India. Test mules of ID.4 SUV have been spotted multiple times. The SUV has the same platform as the Enyaq. However, ID 4 SUV launch plans are yet to be confirmed. An official announcement can be made later this year.

Skoda new sub-4-meter SUV

In the ICE segment, Skoda is working on a new sub-4-meter compact SUV that will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. To keep prices in check, Skoda will be targeting high localization of around 90 percent. A number of parts such as infotainment and instrumentation, electrical components, suspension, seats, etc. are expected to be borrowed from other Skoda cars such as Kushaq. Production is expected to commence in January 2025.

Powertrain options for Skoda’s upcoming sub-4-meter SUV could include the existing 1.0-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engines. As only the 1.0-litre engine will qualify for tax benefits, it is likely that the larger 1.5-litre unit could only be available with top-spec variants. In addition to the domestic market, Skoda’s new sub-4-meter compact SUV will also be targeted at overseas markets such as Mexico and Africa.

As the countdown to February 27 begins, all eyes are on Skoda India. The automotive community eagerly awaits the unveiling of the ‘New Era of Skoda,’ anticipating a landmark moment that could redefine the brand’s trajectory in the Indian market. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage and analysis as Skoda takes the stage, revealing what promises to be a groundbreaking chapter in its storied history.