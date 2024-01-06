Skoda Hiked Car Prices By Rs. 1 Lakh – Achieved 1 Lakh Unit Milestone In 2 Years

The price hikes announced by Skoda Auto India for Kushaq and Slavia vary based on variants – Base models get the heaviest price hikes

Czech automaker, Skoda, has announced a significant milestone of selling 1 lakh units in two years period. Primary credits for this achievement should be awarded to MQB A0 IN platform based Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia mid-size sedan. The Kodiaq SUV has doubled its sales numbers YoY too.

Skoda Achieved 1 Lakh Unit Milestone In 2 Years

Under India 2.0 strategy, Skoda and Volkswagen launched two vehicles each, based on MQB A0 IN platform. In compact SUV space, we have Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in mid-size sedan space. All four vehicles boast excellent 5 Star crash safety rating under Global NCAP’s revised crash testing protocol.

The company has managed to sell 1 lakh units in India in 2 years, which is an impressive feat. Especially considering it took over 6 years for Skoda to sell the same number of units in the past. Impact of Skoda’s newer vehicles like Kodiaq, Slavia and Kushaq play a major role in achieving this milestone.

In CY2023, Skoda Auto India sold 48,755 units spanning a time period between January 1st and December 31st. That said, there is a 9% YoY decline when compared to 53,721 vehicles sold in CY2022. Volume loss YoY with CY2023 over CY2022 is 4,966 units. Kodiaq’s numbers were the saving grace as it doubled YoY.

Speaking of doubled, Skoda’s dealerships and touchpoints were 260 by the end of 2023, up from 120 outlets in 2021. Expansion of dealerships and touchpoints also has contribution to achieving Skoda’s 1 lakh sales milestone in 2 years. More vehicles from the Czech brand are incoming including new-gen Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia via CBU route. Enyaq iV test mules are lurking around in India too.

Skoda hiked car prices by up to Rs. 1 lakh

Since 2024 has begun, many manufacturers have been hiking prices for their vehicles. Primary reasons for this price hike quoted are rising input costs and inflation. Skoda Auto India is no different in this regard. The company has hiked prices of their vehicles by up to Rs. 1 lakh (ex-sh).

Starting with Kushaq, this compact SUV used to be priced starting from Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-sh). With the price hike of Rs. 1 lakh with its base model, Kushaq prices now start from Rs. 11.89 lakh (ex-sh). Price hike ranges between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 depending on the variant. Hike is the heaviest with the two base models. Kushaq’s top-spec model now costs Rs. 19.79 lakh (ex-sh).

Slavia sedan prices get a upward revision too, but not as much as Kushaq’s. Price hike ranges between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 64,000, depending upon the variants. Slavia prices used to start from Rs. 10.89 lakh and with the recent revision, starts from Rs. 11.53 lakh (ex-sh).