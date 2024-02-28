Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition Debuts With New Features – Off Road Ready

To pamper enthusiasts, Skoda has been introducing newer versions of Kushaq such as Monte Carlo, Onyx, Matte and Elegance Edition

Kushaq is one of the bestselling Skoda cars in India, with share in total sales at around 45%. The SUV has been regularly updated with new features and even special editions have been launched. After Monte Carlo Edition, Matte and Elegance Edition, Skoda has unveiled the Kushaq Explorer Edition.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition – What’s special?

Based on the top-spec Style trim, Kushaq Explorer Edition gets visual updates and some new features. As compared to existing colour options available for Kushaq, the Explorer Edition gets a distinctive matte green exterior shade. There’s an exciting fusion of contrasting orange highlights all across.

The orange bits can be seen across the grille, bumper, side body claddings and rear spoiler. The SUV gets tow hooks at front and rear, which are also done in orange. The matte green-orange combo looks even more attractive in combination with the blacked-out elements such as the grille, alloy wheels, fender badging and rear-view mirrors.

On the inside too, the matte green shade creates an entirely new visual experience. The green shade has been applied on the dash, centre console, doors and the pillars. The dual-tone cockpit area appears quite refreshing and can perk up things for the passengers. The seats get contrast stitching, which further enhances overall cabin aesthetics.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition – New features

Functional updates include a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels in blacked-out finish. These are shod with 215/65 section all-terrain tyres. In comparison, the top-spec Style trim is offered with R17 wheels, shod with 205/55 tyres. A functional roof rack and an integrated auxiliary light bar is part of the package. New additions to the equipment list include an air purifier, rear sunshades, head-up display, front parking sensors and a 360° view setup with an improved rear camera.

Other features available with the top-spec Style trim will be the same with Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition. Some of the key highlights include an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch instrument cluster, a comprehensive range of connectivity features, wireless charging, adjustable rear AC vents and USB-C sockets at front and rear. Users can expect safe rides, as Kushaq has received a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Kushaq Explorer Edition performance

Explorer Edition of Skoda Kushaq will be available with both the 1.0-litre TSI petrol and the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The smaller unit churns out 115 hp of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre unit makes 150 hp and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

While the Kushaq Explorer Edition has been unveiled, Skoda has not provided any launch timelines. With the updates, the Explorer Edition is likely to command a premium. The standard model is available in the price range of Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh.