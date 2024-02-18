VW and Skoda Sales Breakup Jan 2024 –Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq, Slavia

VW had Virtus and Taigun as its top 2 best-selling models while it was the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq that led the company sales list in January 2024

In January 2024 Volkswagen, the 10th best-selling OEM in India, reported a YoY growth in sales but a MoM decline. Sales stood at 3,267 units, up 12 percent when compared to 2,906 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales dipped by 34 percent from 4,930 units sold in December 2023.

Skoda on the other hand, at No. 12, has seen negative growth both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. Sales fell by 38 percent YoY to 2,377 units, down from 3,818 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales suffered an even higher de-growth by 49 percent from 4,670 units sold in December 2023.

VW Sales January 2024 – Led by Virtus

VW Virtus was the best-selling car in the company lineup with 1,879 units sold in January 2024, a 36 percent YoY growth over 1,3,79 units sold in January 2023. It was also a 15 percent MoM improvement in sales when compared to 1,299 units sold in December 2023.

VW Taigun sales ended in the red with 1,275 units sold last month, down 12 percent from 1,455 units sold in January 2023. It was an even more severe MoM decline by 48 percent from 2,456 units sold in December 2023. VW also has the Tiguan SUV in its portfolio, sales of which improved by 57 percent YoY to 113units in January 2024, up from 72 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales however suffered a setback of 59 percent from 275 units sold in December 2023.





Skoda Slavia Tops Company Sales in January 2024

Skoda Auto India has seen significantly lower sales in January 2024 with each of its models in its portfolio suffering a setback both on YoY and MoM basis. The recently added 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift and 2024 Skoda Slavia Style Edition could bring in better sales results in the month ahead. Even as the Skoda Slavia was the best-selling Skoda car in India in Jan 2024, its sales dipped 12 percent YoY and 37 percent MoM to 1,242 units. This was against 1,413 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also ended in the red by 37 percent from 1,960 units sold in December 2023.

At No.2 was the Kushaq with a 46 percent YoY and 56 percent MoM decline in sales. Sales stood at 1,082 units last month whereas there had been 2,013 units and 2,485 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. Skoda Kodiaq has also suffered in terms of sales which dipped to just 53 units last month, down 73 percent YoY from 196 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales fell by 76 percent from 225 units sold in December 2023.

There has been much activity in the past month. Skoda introduced the new 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift in the global market while locally, the 2024 Skoda Slavia Style Edition has made its presence. This new launch was in celebration of Skoda Auto India’s milestone of one lakh sales in just two years.

There is an upcoming Skoda Auto Event on 27th February 2024 which will likely see the automaker herald in a new range of products both in the ICE and EV segments. These are a part of the company’s India 2.5 roadmap. Estimated launches in the coming months could include the Skoda Enyaq iV in the and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, both of which are in the EV segments while Skoda will also bring in a new sub 4 meter SUV set to take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.