Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Launched – Costs Rs. 40K Extra

Apart from the external visual differences, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition gets the same powertrains as before

Skoda Kushaq has been one of the prominent cars for the company for its growth in India. Along with Slavia sedan, Kushaq has proved quite important for the company. Keeping it fresh would be a key strategy to keep expanding sales envelopes and cash registers ringing.

Adding this freshness in Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition. This brings a level of stealthiness that rest of metallic colours don’t bring to the table. This differentiating factor should be enough to attract a new group of buyers to Kushaq. It costs Rs. 40,000 over Style trim. Let’s take a look at all the new changes.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Launched – Brings larger infotainment screen

This new Matte Edition is available with both 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI engines with both their respective manual and automatic transmissions. Skoda India is positioning this Matte Edition above Style trim and below top-spec Monte Carlo trim.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition costs Rs. 16.19 lakh for 1.0L TSI MT, Rs. 17.79 lakh for 1.0L TSI AT, Rs. 18.19 lakh for 1.5L TSI MT and Rs. 19.39 lakh for 1.5L TSI DCT (all prices ex-sh). Matte Edition costs Rs. 40,000 over Style trim and brings quite a few visual design changes on the outside and a few functional features on the inside.

The base pain is Carbon Steel, but in a matte finish. Gloss Black elements contrast this new matte finish beautifully and can be seen on ORVMs, door handles and rear spoiler. Skoda chose to give chrome elements on the grill, trunk garnish and window line garnish to establish a distinct elegance. Gloss Black would have made it more stealthy.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is the latest in this endeavour where we are offering an enhanced, matte aesthetic for discerning customers, along with distinct styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Škoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition, and further build our SUV expertise, with superior driving dynamics and safety that comes standard with a Kushaq.”

Interior updates are more profound and functional

Skoda has replaced the 8” infotainment screen on Style trim with a 10.2” unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. There is a 6-speaker setup and a subwoofer to amplify music listening experience. A similar setup is on offer with top-spec Monte Carlo trim. Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition gets the same strengths as regular Kushaq.

These include 5 stars crash safety rating from GNCAP’s updated norms and functional features like auto climate control, front seat ventilation and others. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine (114 bhp, 178 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) and 1.5L turbo petrol (148 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 7DCT) from regular Kushaq continue duties.