Skoda Superb Will Re-launch Soon – Unofficial Bookings Open

As opposed to the discontinued India-spec model, upcoming Skoda Superb sedan will sport ADAS suite, updated infotainment and Skoda Chassis Control tech

The Czech brand is re-launching Superb sedan in India and unofficial bookings seem to be open too. However, upcoming Skoda Superb sedan will take a different approach to its route to India as opposed to recently discontinued India-spec Superb. This new Superb is the international RHD model that will be a direct import.

Skoda Superb Will Re-launch Soon – Most VFM mid-size sedan?

India-spec 3rd generation Superb on sale in India since 2016 was locally assembled here. It primarily rivalled Volkswagen Passat, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata (if you remember it existed) and Toyota Camry. Superb was one of the most popular in its segment and punched way above its weight.

This could be why Skoda India might be considering bringing it back. The Czech brand had discontinued India-spec Superb while transitioning its portfolio to BS6 P2emission standard. This made Toyota Camry the only contender in this space. Skoda is highly likely to only import Superb in top-spec L&K trim only.

The company is making good use of Indian Government’s GSR 870 rule. This rule dictates that an automaker might import as many as 2,500 units of a vehicle without the need for homologation and type approval by NCAT. These vehicles should be right-hand drive and fall under M and L categories.

Because upcoming Skoda Superb will be a CBU, there might be a significant hike in price. For context, last recorded price for India-spec Skoda Superb was around Rs. 37 lakh (ex-sh) for top-spec L&K trim. So, we can expect new CBU Superb sedan to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-sh).

First Skoda vehicle in India to pack ADAS features

The updated 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine will make around the same power torque figures as the engine we get in Skoda Kodiaq – 188 bhp and 320 Nm. This powertrain is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. There is a possibility of AWD layout as well. If so, this upcoming Superb will be the second AWD Skoda sedan in India after the 2nd gen Superb V6 AWD.

Upcoming Superb sedan will bundle ADAS features too, which makes it the first Skoda vehicle in India to get autonomous driving tech. Notable ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, 360-degree parking and park assist. Other global-spec Skoda Superb attributes like adaptive chassis control and a new infotainment system will be part of the package too.

4th generation Skoda Superb is on the horizon and Skoda has officially revealed camouflage prototype images as well. It will feature a 1.5L petrol engine with mild-hybrid kit and a brand new interior too. It is yet to be seen whether 4th gen Superb will launch in India. If so, via CBU route or CKD route?

