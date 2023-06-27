Skoda, Volkswagen Sales May 2023 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus

While Kushaq and Slavia topped Skoda sales charts last month, it was Taigun and Virtus that held the fort for Volkswagen

Skoda and Volkswagen stood at No.9 and 10 respectively on the OEM-wise sales charts in May 2023. Both these automakers have posted a YoY de-growth while Volkswagen sales improved on a MoM basis. The two automakers are making some changes to bring about better sales with Volkswagen India having added new variants to the Virtus and Taigun in April 2023 while Skoda has the new Kushaq vRS set to rival the Creta N Line.

Skoda sales in May 2023 dipped by 23 percent YoY to 3,547 units, down from 4,604 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth of 12 percent when compared to 4,009 units sold in April 2023. These lower sales brought market share down to 1.1 percent in May 2023 from 1.6 percent held in May 2022.

Skoda Auto India – Sales May 2023

Skoda had the Kushaq as its top performer in May 2023 despite a YoY and MoM dip in sales. Sales stood at 1,685 units last month, down 7 percent from 1,806 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales fell by 22 percent from 2,162 units sold in April 2023. Slavia sales on the other hand, posted a YoY de-growth of 31 percent in May 2023 to 1,695 units from 2,466 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales performed better with a 7 percent growth over 1,586 units sold in April 2023.

The only model in the company lineup to record both YoY and MoM sales growth was the Kodiaq. Sales which had stood at 106 units in May 2022 improved by 48 percent to 157 units in the past month. Sales also increased 12 percent MoM from 140 units sold in April 2023. Skoda Superb sales fell drastically to just 10 units last month, down 93 percent from 152 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales dipped 92 percent from 121 units sold in April 2023.

Volkswagen Sales May 2023

Currently commanding a 1 percent market share, Volkswagen sales dipped to 3,286 units in May 2023, relating to a 6 percent YoY de-growth from 3,503 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales however, performed better with an 8 percent growth from 3,032 units sold in April 2023. It was the Taigun and Virtus that contributed most to these sales with a few numbers brought in by sales of the Tiguan.

VW Taigun sales improved by 17 percent YoY to 1,484 units in May 2023 from 1,268 units sold in May 2022. MoM performance saw sales dip by 2 percent from 1,520 units sold in April 2023. VW Taigun has the Honda Elevate as its rival in the compact SUV space that also sees the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

At No. 2 was the VW Virtus with YoY sales de-growth of 25 percent to 1,631 units, down from 2,177 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales improved by 10 percent from 1,481 units sold in April 2023. In April 2023, the company introduced new variants of both the Virtus and Taigun.

VW Tiguan, on the other hand, has posted outstanding YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at 171 units in the past month which was a 217 percent YoY growth from 54 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales improved by 425 percent from 31 units sold in April 2023.