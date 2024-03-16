Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Feb 2024 – Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq, Slavia

Volkswagen and Skoda experienced a dip in sales for February 2024, with the former selling 3,019 units and the latter accounting for 2,254 unit sales

Volkswagen and Skoda, two automakers in India, regaled for their premium lineups that comprises tough models with dependable powertrains, have not been seeing favourable sales in the country. German automaker Volkswagen has recorded 3,019 unit sales in February 2024 while its sister brand Skoda had 2,254 units sold in the same month. Both these automakers, VW which featured at a No. 10 spot on the list of OEMs and Skoda at No. 12, have seen both YoY and MoM decline in sales.

VW Sales February 2024 – Led by Virtus

Volkswagen sales stood at 3,019 units in February 2024, down 9 percent over 3,313 units sold in February 2023. It was also a MoM decline of 8 percent when compared to 3,267 units sold in January 2024. The company lineup includes Virtus mid-size sedan and Taigun compact SUV with a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating and Tiguan premium SUV with a 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP.

Of these, it was the Virtus that saw the highest sales last month at 1,631 units relating to a 4 percent YoY growth from 1,563 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales dipped by 13 percent from 1,879 units sold in January 2023. Taigun sales were at 1,286 units, a 22 percent YoY de-growth but a very marginal 1 percent MoM growth. On the other hand, Tiguan has seen a 10 percent YoY growth to 102 units last month from just 93 units sold in February 2023 but a 10 percent de-growth on a MoM basis.

Skoda Sales in February 2024 – Kushaq Leads

Skoda sales also dipped both YoY and MoM in February 2024 to 2,254 units, down 34 percent over 3,418 units sold in February 2023. It was a 5 percent MoM de-growth over 2,377 units sold in January 2024.

Kushaq was the best-selling Skoda car in India in February 2024 despite a 36 percent YoY de-growth with 1,137 units sold. There had been 1,783 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales improved by 5 percent from 1,082 units sold in January 2024.

Slavia sales also fell by 19 percent YoY and 17 percent MoM to 1,028 units while Kodiaq sales were down 53 percent YoY to just 89 units sold in the past month. It did make up in sales numbers on a MoM basis by 66 percent over 53 units sold in January 2024.

The contrasting sales performance of Skoda and Volkswagen in February 2024 reflects the diverse market dynamics and evolving consumer preferences in India’s automotive industry. Factors such as changing consumer demands, economic conditions, and competition from both domestic and international players continue to influence the sales trajectory of automotive brands in the country.

Upcoming Facelifts / Launches

These lower sales could be on accounts of buyers awaiting Slavia and Kushaq facelifts which are set to receive various feature updates to include Level 2 ADAS and 360 degree camera. This will allow the Slavia and Kushaq to compete efficiently with the rival sedans like the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, and compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. In addition, Skoda is also working on a new sub 4m SUV. Skoda and VW also have plans to launch EVs in India.