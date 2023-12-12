Standard Kawasaki W175 Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 25K – New Colours

As opposed to the recently launched W175 Street with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, Standard Kawasaki W175 gets wire-spoke wheels with tube tyres

Kawasaki seems to be making quite a buzz in India, all for the right reasons. The Japanese company recently showcased ZX-6R in India at India Bike Week 2023. In the same event, Kawasaki took the wraps off W175 Street which got an introductory price of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh). Following that, Kawasaki has slashed prices of Standard Kawasaki W175 as well.

Standard Kawasaki W175 Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 25K

Previously available at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-sh), Standard Kawasaki W175 was a hard sell. With the introduction of W175 Street with more attractive features, prospect of a Standard W175 got even less appealing. We say this because W175 Street got an introductory price of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh) and boasted more desirable features.

Now, the Standard Kawasaki W175 is being offered with a big price cut. Making it Rs. 25,000 more affordable than it used to be before. Ex-sh prices for Standard W175 start from Rs. 1.22 lakh and goes till Rs. 1.31 lakh, depending on the choice of colours.

Speaking of colours, Kawasaki has introduced two new colours on top of Ebony and Candy Persimmon Red shades on offer from the start. New colours are Metallic Graphite Grey and Metallic Ocean Blue. All four colours on Standard W175 motorcycle are offered at different price points.

This spreads W175’s variant lineup across Standard and Street versions. Offering a broader range of price spectrum, starting from Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.31 lakh for Standard W175 and Rs. 1.35 lakh for newly launched W175 Street (all prices ex-sh).

Breaking down the prices, we get Standard W175 starting from Rs. 1.22 lakh for Ebony shade, Rs. 1.24 lakh for Candy Persimmon Red, Rs. 1.29 lakh for Metallic Graphite Gray and Rs. 1.31 lakh for Metallic Ocean Blue. Where W175 Street are concerned, Rs. 1.35 lakh for Metallic Moondust Gray and Candy Emerald Green. All prices are ex-sh.

Difference between Standard and Street versions

The only difference between Standard Kawasaki W175 and W175 Street is the addition of alloy wheels with the latter. Whereas Standard W175 still gets wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. W175 gets tubeless tyres, which is a much-appreciated convenience feature on this retro motorcycle.

Other than that, both Standard and Street versions get the same old-world charm and bare-bones features list. Both motorcycles get the same 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 13 hp of peak power and 13 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

There is a disc brake at the front with single-channel ABS and a drum brake setup at the rear. Wheels are 17-inch in size and there is not a lot of kit on offer with Kawasaki W175. Lighting all around is graced by halogen bulbs and instrument cluster is semi-digital. The 135 kg weight is a strong point with W175 that makes it very friendly.