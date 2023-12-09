Kawasaki W175 Street Launched For Rs. 1.35 Lakh – Features Added, Price Slashed

The new prices for Kawasaki W175 Street has been reduced by Rs. 12,000 at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh), which is introductory for a limited period

The surge in classic bikes has hit an all-time high, in Indian automotive sector. However, this soaring demand for classic bikes is seen in the 350cc segment where Honda, Yezdi and Jawa are Royal Enfield. But lower down, Kawasaki intends to make a mark in classic bike space by launching Street version of W175 with revised pricing and added features.

Kawasaki W175 Street Launched For Rs. 1.35 Lakh

Prices for Kawasaki W175 Street start from Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh). This is Rs. 12,000 more affordable than standard W175 that was on sale till now. The Japanese brand has mentioned that the Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh) price is introductory and will be subject to increment. Kawasaki didn’t mention duration of introductory offer and the standard rates after that.

There are two new colours – Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. Kawasaki is offering alloy wheels on W175 Street and since these are alloys, tubeless tyres make their way into W175 as well for the first time, adding a ton of convenience. Other than these, there are no feature additions or any changes to standard kit.

Tyre size is the same too – 80/100-17 front and 100-90-17 rear. On closer inspection with spec sheets, there seems to be slight variations with seat height, ground clearance and wheelbase when compared to current model.

The new colours add a dramatic effect with the black alloy wheels. With Metallic Moondust Grey, Kawasaki is adding pin stripes to ally wheels, something that Candy Emerald Green lacks. But Candy Emerald Green is likely to be the highest-selling colour as Green is Kawasaki’s signature shade and it is the only colour that has ‘KAWASAKI’ branding on fuel tank.

Specs and powertrains

Kawasaki brand name is the decisive factor in W175 Street’s buying decision. Other than Candy Emerald Gree, other shades from standard W175 and W175 Street have ‘W’ branding on fuel tank. Other design highlights include extensive blackened elements and retro elements that radiate timeless charm.

Kawasaki W175 Street is still powered by the same 177cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that produces 13 bhp of peak power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The 5-speed gearbox is standard and resr of the componentry consisting RSU telescopic front forks, twin shock-absorber rear suspension, front disc brake and rear drum, along with conventional features list.

Speaking of features list, there is a small LCD screen in its circular instrument cluster for trip meters and the likes. Analog speedo, halogen lighting all around, circular headlights and ORVMs speak of its retro charm. The primary highlights for Kawasaki W175 Street is its weight. Or the lack thereof. Because the figure is just 135 kg. If I was looking for a motorcycle to gift my father or uncles, this would be it.