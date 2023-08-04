Strong Hybrid Car Sales Q2 2023 – Innova Hycross, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, City

Toyota led the strong hybrid segment with 4 of its models on the list that included the Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Camry and Vellfire

Strong Hybrids have the advantages of better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. These models also benefit from lower cost of production when compared to BEVs, thus making them more affordable to a wider range of buyers in the country.

The strong hybrid market which had stood at 190 units in Q1 2021 increased significantly from Q4 of 2022 to 15,841 units and then went up to 22,389 units in Q1 2023. But in recent quarter, sales have declined. Strong Hybrid sales have dipped in Q2 2023 to 14,399 units.

Strong Hybrid Car Sales Q2 2023 Decline

Strong-hybrid sales had surpassed BEV sales in two successive quarters of Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 thanks to a new range of products from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. However, sales were not able to keep up the tempo in the past quarter. Q2 2023 saw sales of hybrid cars dip from a 2.2 percent market share held in Q1 2023 to 1.4 percent in the past quarter.

In the strong hybrid segment it was MUVs that commanded a 51 percent share followed by SUVs with a 42 percent share and sedans at 7 percent. Toyota had the most models in this lineup with a 69 percent market share while Maruti Suzuki commanded a 28 percent share followed by Honda with a 4 percent share.

Toyota Innova Hycross sales stood at 7,073 units in the Q2 2023 percent with a 49 percent market share. It was followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara with 3,763 units sold in the past quarter to command a 26 percent market share.

There were 3 more strong hybrids from Toyota with the Hyryder with 2,251 units sold in Q2 2023 followed by the Camry and Vellfire of which sales stood at 389 and 151 units respectively. Camry and Vellfire held a 3 and 1 percent market share on the strong hybrid list in Q2 2023.

Honda City sedan, Maruti Invicto Sales Q2 2023

Honda City facelift hybrid sedan was launched in March 2023 and featured at No. 4 on the list with 569 units sold in Q2 2023. The City sedan commanded a 4 percent share on this list. There was also the Maruti Invicto with 203 units sold in Q2 2023 to command a 1 percent market share.

Maruti Invicto MPV is a recent entrant to the segment. It is priced from Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is technically similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. It is offered in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants and borrows its hybrid powertrain from the Innova Hycross.