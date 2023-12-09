Sub 4m SUV Sales Nov 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Jimny, Thar, Exter, Punch

Sub-compact SUVs saw a YoY sales growth in November 2023 but MoM sales were in the negative for all models on this list save for Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Thar

Following our earlier report on mid-size SUV sales in the 4.4m to 4.7m segment, that saw the likes of Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 top the list, we now assess sales of the sub-compact SUV segment. In this 3.8m to 4m category, it was Tata Nexon and Punch that accounted for highest sales while models such as Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue also contributed good numbers.

Sub-Compact SUV Sales Nov 2023 – Year-on-Year Growth

Total sales in the sub-compact SUV segment stood at 1,02,317 units in November 2023, up 30.89 percent when compared to 78,169 units sold in November 2022. It was however an 8.01 percent MoM decline from 1,11,224 units sold in October 2023.

It was Tata Nexon that saw most sales in this segment despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Nexon sales stood at 14,916 units in the past month, down 6.02 percent YoY from 15,871 units sold in November 2022 to command a 14.58 percent market share. At No. 2, also from Tata stables was the Punch reporting an 18.56 percent YoY increase in sales to 14,383 units, up from 12,131 units sold in November 2022.

YoY sales growth was also seen in the case of Maruti Brezza that improved by 18.27 percent to 13,3939 units in the past month from 11,324 units sold in November 2022 while Hyundai Venue sales grew by 4.12 percent to 11,180 units when compared to 10,738 units sold in November 2022. There were three relatively newcomers to this list. Maruti Fronx saw sales of 9,867 units last month. It was also the new Hyundai Exter at No. 7 with 8,325 units sold and lower down the order at No. 12 was the Maruti Jimny with 1,020 units sold in November 2023.

Mahindra Bolero featured at No. 6 with 9,333 units sold last month, up 16.90 percent from 7,984 units sold in November 2022, a volume growth of 1,349 units. Kia Sonet sales dipped 17.88 percent to 6,433 units due to the fact that buyers await the new Sonet facelift which has been actively teased ahead of launch. More recently a brochure has revealed some of the outstanding features and technology that it will bring in with a debut planned for 14th December 2023.

Mahindra Thar has posted a 45.72 percent YoY growth to 5,810 units from 3,987 units sold in November 2022 while Mahindra XUV300 saw its sales dip by 20.84 percent to 4,673 units on a YoY basis. There was also Nissan Magnite on this list with 2,454 units sold and a 2.38 percent YoY growth while Renault Kiger sales dipped 76.73 percent YoY to just 530 units whereas the company had sold 2,278 units in the same month a year ago.

Sub-Compact SUV Sales Nov 2023 – Month-on-Month Decline

On a MoM basis, almost every sub-compact SUV has seen lower sales. It was only the Hyundai Exter, at No. 7 on this list that has posted a 2.82 percent growth to 8,325 units and Mahindra Thar at No. 10 that saw a 3.88 percent growth in sales to 5,810 units in November 2023. Tata Nexon MoM sales dipped by 11.67 percent from 16,887 units sold in October 2023 while Punch sales dipped 6.10 percent from 15,317 units sold in the previous month.

Maruti Brezza (16,050 units) and Hyundai Venue (11,581 units) posted 16.55 percent and 3.46 percent Mom de-growth respectively. Maruti Fronx (11,357 units) and Mahindra Bolero (9,647 units) also saw sales decline on a MoM basis while Kia Sonet (6,493 units), Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Jimny and Renault Kiger each have seen sales decline MoM in November 2023 when compared to sales in October 2023.